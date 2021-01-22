It seems like only yesterday that I was sitting down in early 2015 to write my farewell column as a reporter with the Penticton Herald. Here we are six years later, and I’m doing the same thing – only this time saying farewell as Director of Development and Communications at the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation. Time to retire.
It’s been an incredible ride. My working career started in 1974 when I arrived in Summerland as a 20-year-old announcer at CKSP radio. I remember looking up and down Main Street with the Okanagan hills in the background and thinking to myself: “Oh, this is nice!”
I quickly discovered the Okanagan was truly a great place to call home. I lived in Summerland for seven years, before moving to Kelowna for a year, then onto Penticton, and later Naramata where my wife and I have lived for 36 years. Actually, Jen was born and raised in Naramata, so I’m still considered somewhat of a newcomer!
After 14 years in radio (ending as news director at Great Valleys Radio), I switched to print journalism and spent the next 26 years at the Penticton Herald. I loved being a reporter, but have to admit I have loved working for the SOS Medical Foundation even more.
My main role was to communicate with our donors and the media. It has amazed me how residents throughout the South Okanagan Similkameen are so supportive of local healthcare.
We somehow managed to raise $20 million over five years to provide medical equipment for the Penticton Regional Hospital expansion.The new David E. Kampe Tower opened in April 2019 and now we’re into the home stretch with a much-needed upgrade to the Emergency Department. Then this past year, we generated another $3 million in donations for a second CT scanner at PRH. Wow — yet again!
Our Foundation staff aim to phone as many donors as possible to extend a personal thank you. For our major donors, I would often write an article outlining their personal background and reason for giving to PRH or other healthcare facilities in our region. It was truly an honour establishing connections with these people and getting to know them just a little bit better.
The goal was also to encourage others to donate as well. Some donors preferred to avoid the spotlight and requested that their donation not be made public, but they still agreed to share their life story with me. I quickly found out that everyone has a story to tell, no matter how humble they may think their life has been.
The need to fund medical equipment is, of course, an ongoing endeavour. The SOS Medical Foundation was founded in 1981 and will undoubtedly be around for decades to come. I just feel honoured to have played a small role for the past six years.
However, I must point out the SOS Medical Foundation isn’t the only fundraising organization at PRH. The Penticton Hospital Auxiliary is also a tremendous supporter of healthcare in our community. Right now they are trying to raise up to $50,000 through their Wonderful Winter 50/50 draw. Tickets are available until Feb. 28 through their website PentictonHospitalAuxiliary.com.
John Moorhouse is the development and communications officer for the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation. For information on donating, call 250-492-9027 or visit: sosmedicalfoundation.com