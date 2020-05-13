More than 300 cards were sent to a Penticton woman to help celebrate her 109th birthday.
Ruby Cumberland marked the occasion Tuesday at The Hamlets. Staff member Debra Saunders asked in advance for members of the public to send Cumberland cards, because COVID-19 precautions ruled out a party.
Besides enjoying three cakes, Cumberland also had social-distance visits from a bagpiper, an RCMP officer in red serge and friends from IODE.
“Ruby received over 300 cards, and it will take her forever to read them all,” said Saunders.
Two of the cards were hand-drawn by two young girls in Kelowna, whose mom drove them to Penticton to deliver them. A batch of cards also arrived from Pen-Hi students.
A fair number of the cards came from Penticton Herald readers. Her photo was featured on Page 1 of an edition last week and promoted on editor James Miller's social media profile.
Cumberland grew up on a farm in Manitoba, and later lived in Kelowna for 50 years, before moving to Penticton.