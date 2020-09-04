Completion of the Giant’s Head Mountain Trails Redevelopment Project was announced Wednesday with representatives of all three levels of government and the Summerland Rotary Club in attendance.
The project balances recreation opportunities and natural conservation in the 87-ha Giant’s Head Mountain Park which is in the centre of town and a popular attraction for residents and visitors.
The idea of trail redevelopment originated with the Summerland Rotary Club which contributed $100,000 to start the project and later provided $26,500 for signage.
“The Rotary Club is pleased to have been able to provide funding from the proceeds and generous donations received through the annual Giant’s Head Grind-Christopher Walker Memorial event to partner in bringing this incredible project together,” said Rotarian Ellen Walker-Matthews.
She and husband Tom Matthews initiated the popular ‘grind’ in memory of their son who died of colon cancer.
“The value of providing expanded access and opportunities on the mountain as a tourism generator while protecting the environmentally sensitive areas were driving factors in moving this project forward,” chief administrative officer Anthony Haddad said in the media release.
Financial support for the $800,000 project also came from a $445,000 provincial Rural Development Fund and $200,000 from the federal Gas Tax Rebate Fund.
“Last year Summerland celebrated the official opening of the Summerland Skatepark—this year we mark the completion of Phases 1 and 2 of the Giant’s Head Trails Redevelopment Project,” said Mayor Toni Boot. “Both of these projects provide upgraded recreational amenities for residents and visitors and both projects were only possible through a collaborative effort between the District, funders and community partners.”
Before commencing trail work, the District consulted with the community and developed a comprehensive environmental management plan.
In the past two years, 2.2 km of new trails have been built, 5.4 km of trails upgraded, and some trails decommissioned to prevent erosion and protect the environment.
Amenities to enhance visitor experience include park entrance improvements, new guard rails, and road pullouts.
Due to COVID-19, the gate on the road at the entrance of the park remains closed to allow for more space for physical distancing.