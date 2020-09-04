On hand for the official completion of the Giant’s Head Mountain Trails Redevelopment Project are, at back, from left, Coun. Doug Holes, Rotarian Lisa Jaager, MP Dan Albas, MLA Dan Ashton, Rotarian Ellen Walker-Matthews and Coun. Marty Van Alpen. At front, Rotary president Linda Van Alphen, Mayor Toni Boot with her dog Ranger and Rotarian Tom Matthew.