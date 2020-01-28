We love this time of year and the fresh opportunity it represents. If you’re anything like us, you want to make sure that you’re setting yourself up for success and making positive changes that will keep you on track for 2020.
As a dog owner and lover, one of the biggest changes that you can make for yourself, your dog and the earth in 2020 is reducing your plastic waste. We know that plastics are harming the environment - it is estimated that plastic bags can take more than 500 years to degrade in a landfill! On average, approximately 500 million plastic poop bags are used annually worldwide.
However, plastics remain extremely popular within the pet industry. From doggy bags to bottles of flea-repelling shampoo, even the most eco-conscious dog owner can feel like they can’t get away from plastics. However, there are other options; K9 Clean is here to help you.
The best way to get started is by using Eco-Friendly Dog products. A good starter kit is the K9 Clean Eco Dog Kit full of zero-waste products that make dog ownership easier without any environmental impact. The dog kit includes:
3 bundles of K9 Clean’s award-winning Eco Poop Scoop bags. These doggy bags are not only made with recycled paper, making them completely biodegradable but also feature a built-in poop scoop for a touch-free experience to avoid that squishy feeling when picking up your dogs waste.
1 box of Designer Poo-Poo bags, biodegradable paper dog poop bags with funny expressions on them, to put a little bit of humour in a not-so-glamorous task.
3 of our plastic waste-free dog shampoo bars. These shampoo bars are packaging-free and full of natural ingredients to keep your dog’s fur shiny, smooth. The Eco-Friendly Dog Kit includes the Pet Bee Honey Shampoo bar, the Goat’s Milk Dog Shampoo bar, and the all-natural Hemp Dog Shampoo bar.
You can start making a positive impact on the earth while also providing your pup with the best in dog care products. Take a look at K9 Clean.com and buy one here today to start your New Year off on the right foot.
