OVERVIEW: Many feel that time is of the essence as decisions seem to be coming down to the wire. Follow a path that resonates with your inner core beliefs. If in doubt, check your concerns with a wise adviser you have respect for.
Be ready to drive your plans in a certain direction. Do not engage with those who oppose or try to challenge you. They are just potholes in the road to your greater destination.
Travel light. The less you say up front the less you will have to recover later.
Avoid accidents or dangerous areas. The new moon in Sagittarius on Tuesday provides an air of optimism. Meet with positive like-minded people and relationships will develop.
ARIES: Be patient with how long it takes for changes to be implemented. Time does work for you.
TAURUS: Take charge independently if other are not up to speed. There is a process to follow.
GEMINI: New or renewed talks lead to a change in expectations with personal or business areas.
CANCER: Your intensity can be overwhelming to others as they need time to think about answers.
LEO: Consider all options personally or on the job. It could require a change if you are willing to.
VIRGO: An unexpected source provides information that is useful to getting the results you seek.
LIBRA: What you say or do becomes a prototype for others to follow. Easy instructions work well.
SCORPIO: Speak or lay out plans in a direct or clear manner to those waiting to hear from you.
SAGITTARIUS: You can successfully change up the way you present yourself under new moon.
CAPRICORN: Silence is golden with the level of control you have behind the scenes. Act on it.
AQUARIUS: You can assume a leadership role of sorts even if it is not officially announced yet.
PISCES: You inform or entertain others who look to you for direction. Get together to discuss it.
