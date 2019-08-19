OVERVIEW: Seek a stable plateau or secure footing physically, emotional or in construction; it needs to be the No. 1 priority. Most things in life require a solid base. Reassure any who are nervous or uncertain in any of these areas. Trust those with a proven track record to be at the helm or any actions taken. Confidence will build among key players as results begin to show. Collect information or data to support actions. Take a look at past records or archives etc. Avoid illusion or drama to colour the facts; truth will out. Flirtations can be taken to the next level if the interest is mutual. Discuss where to meet or check to see if you are on the same page.
ARIES: Look at the bigger picture which could include other locations to travel or settle for awhile.
TAURUS: You need to calm the waters for others now. You have direct control over their situation.
GEMINI: Gatherings or meetings can develop into a celebration of sorts. You connect with others.
CANCER: Seek support or an explanation that will satisfy you in the long run. Handle negotiations.
LEO: Others appreciate you even if they don’t say so. Keep up the good work while you stand tall.
VIRGO: You have some luck with how your wishes seem to be unfolding. Adapt to the changes.
LIBRA: You are included in a select or elite circle of associates. There is a sense of belonging.
SCORPIO: Associates look to you for leadership and discuss financial benefits or other perks.
SAGITTARIUS: Take centre stage. Speak or otherwise give out information. Advance agenda.
CAPRICORN: Private arrangements work in your favour, so keep details to yourself and a few.
AQUARIUS: You can successfully mix business with pleasure and all involved will benefit now.
PISCES: You step up the ladder of success as you seek to improve your position or status etc.
Heather Zais is an Okanagan resident and astrologer. Her column appears each week in The Okanagan Weekend. Contact her via email at heather_zais@telus.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.