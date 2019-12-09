With so many traditions at this time of year, both cultural and personal, we take to the kitchen to cook up feasts and treats. This creative act nourishes and nurtures, warming up hearth and home.
At this time of year I’m motivated to make savoury appetizers such as cheesey gougeres, deviled eggs with caviar, smoked salmon on pumpernickel, and prosciutto-wrapped asparagus – special little bites to share with friends over festive drinks.
With stretchy pants at the ready, I may attempt to bake one festive dessert, but truth be told, I look to the experts to sweeten my holiday larder.
At Lake Village Bakery in Osoyoos, their Italian panettone is studded with raisins and in-house candied citrus. This year, find three kinds of German-inspired stollen: lemon-cranberry-almond, chocolate-orange-almond, and chocolate with boozy cherries. Their stuffing bread, a combination of cranberries, parsley, celery, herbs, apples and herbs and spices, all sautéed with sourdough cubes and baked into a loaf, has earned a cult following. Butter or gravy – you decide.
Traditional German baked goods are the inspiration at True Grain in Summerland. Discover their wonderful signature cakes and cookies. New this year are mini stollen, bite-sized rum-soaked and butter-basted versions of their classic. And, adding to the roster of shortbread cookies, find two new varieties: rosemary-apricot and festive spice.
Petrasek Bakery is making a wonderful marzipan-stuffed stollen with citrus and rum-soaked raisins this year, along with a specialty-of-the-season raisin and almond challah bread. Find buttery treats such as hazelnut and almond half moons scented with vanilla, and ‘gingerman’ cookies.
Tourtiere, the traditional and savoury French Canadian meat and spice pie, is given its due at Sandrine French Pastry in Kelowna. The pastry-wrapped pies are available in eight-inch or individual sizes and pair wonderfully with Sandrine’s signature green tomato chutney.
One of my seasonal pastimes is hunting for cheeses. This year, I’m adding the selection from Tanto Latte. Recently opened in Salmon Arm, cheesemaker and chef Luigi Ornaghi, makes a great selection of eight Italian cheeses including bocconcini, ricotta and the much-coveted burrata. For the uninitiated, the ball-like burrata features a mozzarella-like exterior but when cut reveals a creamy, silky interior. The three cheeses are available at Penticton’s Save-On-Foods. And the burrata and ricotta are featured on the menu at the new Tratto Pizzeria.
Local vegan champs Stefano and Brigitte Liapis of Pulse Kitchen have expanded their line of flavour-packed vegan and gluten-free cheeses. Find 10 varieties including three nut-free cheeses. I’m partial to the best-selling Sharp Cashew Cheddar and the new Spicy Queso with organic chipotle and ancho chilie powders. You can buy direct from their newly opened production and retail facility at the Cannery Trade Centre.
While giving the gift of food has staying power, a few hours spent learning a new recipe or technique goes even further. It can further hone one's skills, pique culinary curiosity or inspire new traditions. I suggest thinking outside the gift box this year and gift a culinary experience for the food lover on your list. (You just might be the recipient of their newfound talents!)
Conviviality is at the heart of the popular cooking classes offered at the new Nautical Dog Café at Skaha Lake. Conducted by owner and baker Kristen Ferguson (Fergy for short), her evening hands-on classes cover topics from soups and sauces to perogy making, pastry and pie essentials, and cake decorating. Classes are posted on the café’s facebook page.
Further afield, Kelowna’s talented Sandrine Martin of Sandrine French Pastry and Chocolate continues her series of pastry classes that focuses on French pastry classics, including such treats as croissant or macaron making. Check her website, sandrinepastry.com for dates and times.
At The Okanagan Table, the newest venture from RauDZ Creative Concepts, Demo and Dine classes take place in a new state-of-the-art facility overseen by the spirited and engaging culinary director, chef Geoffrey Couper. The multi-course classes – with wine pairings – cover a wide range of themes such as the nuances of the Italian table, chocolate, pizza 101, cheese tasting and pasta making. Classes take place Sundays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with recipes provided via a tablet for each participant to email to themselves. Check out theokanagantable.com
For the wine lover or swashbuckler on your list, consider Sabre School offered by Evolve Cellars, now located at Penticton’s Time Winery. Using a badass Italian-made champagne sabre, participants safely learn how to open one of Evolve’s sparkling wines before enjoying the libation. Note: opt for a guided tasting of their four bubblies to start. Visit evolvecellars.com
And for the cocktail aficionado, shake and stir with head mixologist Randy Foster of The Nest & Nectar. His two-hour master classes cover preparation and execution, choosing the correct ingredients and garnishes and insight into cocktail history. Choose from two, three or four-drink classes, all with food pairings. Find him at nestandnectar.ca.
With fork and pen in hand, and a passion for culinary adventure, Shelora Sheldan, writer, cook and curious traveller, goes in search of the delectable. This column runs every other Tuesday in The Herald.
