As part of the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra’s 60th anniversary season, we are delighted to shine a spotlight on the many accomplished musicians that make up the OSO. This week we introduce you to our principal bassoonist Karmen Doucette.
You may be asking yourself, What the heck is a bassoonist? The lowest instrument of the woodwind family, the bassoon (from the french word basson — which comes from bass or low) is known for its distinctive, gorgeous tone colour, its wide range, variety of character and agility.
One who plays the bassoon is known as a bassoonist, who often chooses the instrument because they love to play the bass lines, or sing the melodies in a lower register.
Doucette had been playing piano since she was four and had taken up the flute in her junior high band in Calgary when a fateful day arrived. Her teacher announced that the band would be receiving two brand new bassoons from the school board and asked if anyone would be interested in “jumping ship” to switch instruments.
She was intrigued.
“I was familiar with the bassoon and thought it looked and sounded kinda cool, so I volunteered and immediately fell in love with it.”
The instrument is made up of four wooden parts (usually maple) that fit together. A conical bore on the inside of the instrument travels down the tenor-wing joint, rounds the bottom of the instrument through the boot (or butt) joint, comes back up through the bass joint and connects to the top of the instrument through the bell joint. It is the length of this tube (or bore) that allows the bassoon to play with such a beautiful bass colour. A metal crook (or bocal) connects to the top of the tenor joint and holds the reed which the player blows through. The bassoon, like the oboe is part of the double-reed family, where two pieces of cane are bound together at one end, creating a mouthpiece to blow into. When air passes through the reed, the cane vibrates and sends the soundwaves through the instrument.
All of the metal hardware or keys offer the bassoonist multiple options for creating specific pitches and mastering it all takes many years and 10,000 hours of study and practice.
Holding the bassoon up for hours at a time requires strength and stamina which Doucette has in abundance through training and competing in powerlifting.
Doucette completed an undergraduate degree in bassoon from the University of Calgary, a Master’s Degree from Baylor University and an Artist Diploma from the Glenn Gould School of the Royal Conservatory of Music in Toronto. Along the way, she has studied with some of the leading bassoonists in North America and we are so lucky to have her as our principal bassoonist with the OSO.
Pursuing a career as an orchestral musician often requires players to go here the jobs are. Doucette had played with many different orchestras in the Toronto and Calgary areas as well as the Lyric Opera of Waco and Waco Symphony.
With the retirement of OSO principal bassoonist, Rita Wells in 2010, Doucette threw her hat into our OSO ring in a rigorous audition process that takes place behind a curtain, (not unlike the process of “The Voice”).
The committee was unanimous in choosing Doucette for the job because of the beauty of her tone and her natural musical phrasing.
It was a match made in heaven and Doucette was delighted to reconnect with old friend Audrey Patterson (OSO principal trumpet) as they first met in a high school honour band in Alberta and later played together in a military band.
In 2012, Doucette moved to the Okanagan where she subsequently met her husband Lyle. No doubt he has become her biggest fan.
She has become such an integral part of the OSO and our wider Okanagan musical community. She plays in a reed trio called the Monashee Winds, teaches at the Kelowna Community Music School and offers workshops to our local band teachers on how to play and teach a double reed instrument.
When she isn’t playing, she also does hours of volunteer work for the symphony serving as the players representative on the Board of Directors and offering her considerable expertise serving on the marketing team.
“It’s too hard to pick a favourite composer” she says, “but I do love playing the Russian masters because they write so many juicy parts for the bassoon.”
This was evident in our opening weekend of concerts where she delighted audiences with the personality and sound that she brought to her many solos in Rimsky-Korsakov’s fantastical piece, “Scheherazade."
”She has named our OSO shows with spoken word artist Shane Koyczan and Canadian chanteuse, Sarah Slean among her favourites and stated,
“I also love playing the bass lines in Handel’s Messiah” which she looks forward to doing with the OSO this December.
So how does she prepare for these beautiful but nerve-wracking solos?
“Lots of slow practice” she says “singing the passage in my head while imagining the sound I want to create, and then learning to sing the solo through my bassoon.”
And dealing with the nerves come show time?
“On concert day, I try to stay as relaxed as possible, and will often put on headphones to get myself pumped up with some non-classical tunes before going on stage.”
Perhaps she is listening to “All about that bass!”
Rosemary Thompson is conductor and music director for Okanagan Symphony Orchestra.
