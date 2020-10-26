An innovative partnership between the Penticton Art Gallery and the South Okanagan Seniors Wellness Society’s Out & About program could lead to creative new art works and a joyful understanding of the creative process.
Each Monday in November, Out & About participants will learn to mix and create colors, explore various brush techniques and paint with different mediums. The modest $5 fee includes all paints, brushes and a canvas. The sessions run from 1:30 - 3 p.m. on Mondays (except Nov. 9.)
Travel with the arts is the theme each Tuesday in November as movie-goers tour the globe exploring art and artists from the comfort of the art gallery.
The movies will be different each week and are a fun way to view art through artists’ eyes.
Admission is $5 and $2 for popcorn. Coffee and tea will be provided. The sessions run from 1:30 - 3 p.m. each Tuesday (except Nov. 10.)
These will be very popular activities so early registration is important. Space is limited and COVD protocols must be observed.
To register or for more information, email: info@seniorswellnesssociety.com or call 250-487-7455 Ext 3.