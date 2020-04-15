Editor’s note: This is part of our continuing series of articles highlighting some of the people involved in the Boy Scout movement, which is celebrating its 110th year of existence in our region. A celebration is planned for later in the year, and local museums will also be highlighting the cause.
Ruth Naish (1880-1969) burst onto the local Boy Scout scene in 1926 when she took on the role of akela (or leader) in the First Penticton Troop of Boy Scouts.
Both the Cub Pack and the Scout Troop had gone through many years of constant leadership changes, with declining enrolment. Within three years she had rebuilt the Wolf Cub Pack to create two large groups, known as the Robin Hood Pack and the Silver Tongue Pack.
She continued in this role until the late 1940s, sometimes serving as akela for both packs, sometimes working with other volunteers.
Thanks to a recent donation of memorabilia by Naish family members, the Penticton Museum and Archives can offer a snapshot of everything a Wolf Cub was influenced by in that era. This includes photos, logbooks, artifacts and letters.
The young people were also fortunate to have an akela who knew how to get them a prominent role in greeting two illustrious Scouters. Both Lady Olave Baden-Powell and World Chief Scout Lord Rowallan visited Penticton during this time.
The Naish memorabilia also explained the creation of the 3rd Penticton Scouting Group, details of which had vanished over time.
In 1946, the South Okanagan District embarked on an ambitious expansion project, identifying different areas for new groups, and potential new sponsors. Naish was deeply involved with St. Saviour’s Anglican Church as they agreed to establish a new troop, to be known as 3rd Penticton.
During the next five years there appears to have been considerable co-operation between the two Scouting Groups, with volunteers assisting on both. The relationship between Scouting and St. Saviour’s continued for decades, ensuring a vibrant, progressive program for many young Pentictonites.
In 1952, Naish retired from Scouting after serving her community for 26 years. She was honoured by Scouting with a Medal of Merit. The City of Penticton recognized her as its Citizen of the Year, presenting her with a silver tea set.
The following year, she moved to Victoria. Her son, Francis, served as akela to several generations of young Wolf Cubs in Victoria.
Gerry Lamb is the interim chair of a group of mostly retired adult Scouters who have spent nearly nine years preserving the history of Scouting in our municipal museums.