I am thrilled when I find a Canadian postage stamp that features a B.C. Southern Interior subject. It doesn’t happen often!
Here is my list; numbers from the Scott catalogue of postage stamps are used.
In October 1990, Scott #1292 was issued which showed our famous lake monster, the Ogopogo. This was part of a set of four “Legendary Creatures,” including the Sasquatch, Werewolf, and Kraken (not the NHL team).
Growing up swimming in Okanagan Lake, I know that the Ogopogo looks like the old statue in downtown Kelowna; green, horsey head, sea-serpent humps… I’m not sure where the stamp designer got the idea that our monster has a golden mane, glowing red eyes, purple horns and ears like bat wings.
Much as I hate to say it, I think Kelowna has it right this time.
In January 2010, old mills of Canada were celebrated. Scott #2352 carries a pleasant picture of our flag flying over the Keremeos Grist Mill. The water wheel that powers the circa 1877 flour mill is displayed nicely, but the location of the mill is only written in micro-script, so the stamp may not have boosted local tourism greatly.
So, please visit the Keremeos Grist Mill; it’s worth the journey. Tripadvisor lists it as the #1 thing to see in Keremeos.
The most recent stamp is #3185, which is part of a set of five “Historic Covered Bridges,” released in June 2019. An attractive winter photo of the “Ashnola No.1” bridge is shown, which spans the Similkameen River, near Keremeos. Known to the locals as the “Red Bridge,” it was built in 1907 as a railway bridge, converted to automobile use in 1961, and restored in 2004.
It’s not exactly covered (the top is open), but it still qualifies as B.C.’s only historic covered bridge, and one of only about 140 left in Canada. It has survived floods, ice floes and vandalism, and is a great
starting point for a late summer kayak to Cawston.
In August 1976, a stamp was issued with a less-obvious link to our area. #695 pictures poor Sam McGee smiling in a roaring fire, finally warm. The stamp honours poet Robert W. Service, and shows the final scene from his famous poem “The Cremation of Sam McGee.”
Summerlanders likely know the local connection. Robert Service worked as a bank teller in Whitehorse where he met McGee as a customer. Sam McGee was not actually from Tennessee, and did not die in the Yukon; he just had a name that Service thought was poetic, so he used it. McGee eventually moved to Summerland in 1909, living in Prairie Valley.
There is a McGee Street named after him, but he did move away from Summerland and is buried (he was not cremated) in Beiseker, Alberta.
That’s almost it; local connections to Canadian postage stamps become more tenuous.
Two stamps from August 2006 celebrate Canadian wine, but the Okanagan isn’t specifically mentioned or depicted. And from 1991 to 1996, a series of definitive stamps show fruit trees.
All feature varieties that were developed or grown in eastern Canada, except for #1373, the Westcot apricot, which is grown mostly in the Okanagan Valley.
Hurrah!
Postpage Paid is a recurring column submitted by the Penticton Stamp Club. Today’s submission was by Gordon Houston.