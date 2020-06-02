Who would have ever known on June 2, 1953 that Queen Elizabeth II would still be on the throne 66 years later on June 2, 2020. In actual fact she changed from Princess Elizabeth to Queen Elizabeth II on Feb. 6, 1952 the day her father George VI died.
At Lord Selkirk School in Winnipeg we had a solemn commemorative service for King George VI led by our vice-principal Mr. Grusz. It was strange to sing “God Save Our Gracious Queen” at the conclusion of the service. Singing the anthem at the end of the day was common place in the schools of Manitoba. Lord Selkirk School was no exception.
The time from ascending the throne and the actual celebrations and formal ceremony took over a year to plan and rehearse. Her husband, Prince Philip, was appointed to chair the coronation commission and immediately was at loggerheads over a major issue. Philip wanted the event televised.
Winston Churchill, the prime minister of the day, was “horrified” that cameras would be brought into Westminster Abbey. The Prince won the day. The BBC televised the ceremony and procession live. It was watched by over 27 million viewers and listened to on radio by over 11 million listeners.
The pomp and ceremony was attended by more than 1,000 guests and dignitaries including 40 member heads of state. Knowing that the ceremony would be about three hours some of the guests “snuck” sandwiches into the Abbey.
It was the first worldwide televised event in history.
The Queen was well prepared for this momentous event. She witnessed the coronation of her father King George VI on May 12, 1937. He instructed he to “jot down” a complete review of his coronation. As an 11 year old, she concluded that it was “rather boring” and “it was all prayers.”
Canada was also instrumental in preparing her for her role as monarch. This included a 33-day tour of Canada with her husband beginning Oct. 8, 1951 in Montreal. A total of 4,500 media personnel covered her activities. Pierre Berton, in one of his publications, reported that during the tour of Canada that she shook hands 30,000 times per week, heard the national anthem played 150 times per week, met 53 mayors, inspected 24 guards of honour, accepted official bouquets from 23 little girls and signed 21 golden books.
I personally was able to see her on one of her motor tours in Winnipeg. I was close enough to have been able to touch the plastic bubble topped Cadillac as they drove by.
The Princess was on another tour on Feb. 6, 1952. She in fact was in a tree house in Kenya when her father died. She was told what had happened when she got back to ground level.
Her reign began at a time when Joe Stalin ruled the Union of Socialist Republics, Mao Tse Tung was the chairman of the People’s Republic of China, Harry S. Truman was the president of the U.S. and Louis St. Laurent was the prime minister of Canada. In her 68 year reign the United Kingdom has had 14 prime ministers, the U.S. 13 presidents and Canada has had 12 prime ministers.
The formal oath of office included the following words: “Elizabeth the Second, by the Grace of God, of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and of her other Realms and Territories Queen, Head of the Commonwealth, Defender of the Faith.”
To commemorate the occasion, we at Lord Selkirk School were presented with a Coronation Certificate on behalf of the Province of Manitoba. Mine was presented to me June 2, 1953 by my home room teacher Mr. Charles Ursel.
I would hope that Elizabeth’s concluding words summarizing her 1951 tour of Canada would resonate today: “I am sure that nowhere under the sun could one find a land more full of hope, of happiness and of fine. Loyal generous hearted people.”
Walter Huebert is a retired school teacher and school board trustee who resides in Penticton.