John Vassilaki said it was truly love at first sight.
When he first laid eyes on a young Barbara Williams in Grade 9 at Pen-Hi, he knew she was the girl he’d marry.
“I was chucking a football around outside with friends behind the Ellis building and she went walking by with some of her friends,” John recalls. “She had just moved to Penticton from Duncan. I had never seen her before but thought, wow. She was so beautiful. I tapped her on the shoulder and said, ‘I’m going to marry you one day.’”
And indeed he did.
As fate would have it, shortly after meeting, her family moved to Nelson Avenue, not far from where the Vassilakis lived. They both worked in restaurants and their paths would often cross.
Their first date was to the Elite restaurant on Main Street for Coke and french fries with gravy. They began going steady in their late teens.
They were married on May 2, 1970 at St. Saviour’s Anglican Church in Penticton.
For their honeymoon, they drove a convertible to California, but turned around shortly after arriving because a family member was ill and they were needed for work.
For Barb, marrying into a traditional Greek family had its challenges, but John said she soon won the approval of everyone.
Throughout their marriage, they’ve worked together at endeavours which include property development, restaurants, night clubs and now a liquor store. While some couples would find that straining on a relationship, it works well in their case.
“We do everything together,” Barbara said. “I don’t go one way and he goes the other. We raised kids together, we take holidays together, we enjoy entertaining friends together and working together is all part of it,” she said.
John believes their business relationship is strong because they always include one another in the decision-making process.
“Before Barb goes ahead with something, she always runs the idea by me and I’m the same way with her. In the last couple of years, we now take all ideas to our son, because he’s taken over the business,” John said.
In 2018, John was elected mayor of Penticton after serving on city council for more than a decade. He said it was Barb’s popularity in the community that propelled him to victory.
She’s always been part of his campaigns — from proofreading speeches to fixing signs and posters — and now that he’s mayor, she enjoys attending social functions with him.
The couple has two children, Joanne and Fred (Florio), and four grandchildren, ranging in age from 5-17.
Due to COVID-19, there won’t be a family celebration or special vacation they had planned to mark the occasion.
“That doesn’t matter, as long as we’re together,” Barbara said.
Both agree that 50 years flew by quicker than they ever imagined.
What’s the secret to a long and successful marriage?
“Never go to bed mad,” she said. “Loving each other and sharing things together.”
“Everything has to be give and take and compromise,” John said. “The most important thing is you have to be in love or else a marriage will never work.”