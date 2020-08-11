Since COVID-19 was first reported in Wuhan, China last year, the pandemic has wreaked havoc globally, with 20 million cases and 730,000 deaths to date and staggering economic fallout and untold human suffering as collateral damage.
We are at war with an invisible killer and there is a pressing need to unlock its secrets. What then makes SARS-CoV-2, the novel respiratory virus causing COVID-19, so dangerous?
Recent studies have described a unique array of evolutionary adaptations by SARS-CoV-2 that helps provide an answer.
First, SARS-CoV-2 is remarkably efficient at gaining entry into human cells, particularly those in the upper respiratory tract, thereby mediating the critical initial step in disease spread.
Cell entry is mediated by a so-called spike protein on the virus’s shell. The protein binds to a cell-surface receptor, angiotensin-converting enzyme-2 (ACE2), through its receptor-binding domain (RBD), and co-ops host enzymes into nicking its backbone at two sites, S1/S2 and S2’, to initiate fusion of viral and cellular membranes. Viral RNA is then transported into the cell to provide the genetic instructions for viral reproduction.
The spike protein exists as a trimer that forms a club-shaped structure protruding from the virus’s surface, with three receptor-binding heads atop a common membrane-fusion stalk. This spiny mantle gives the virus a distinct crown (“corona”) — hence, the name, coronavirus.
Spike RBD of SARS-CoV-2 has acquired 10-20 times higher binding affinity for ACE2 receptors than spike RBD of SARS-CoV, its older cousin causing the SARS epidemic in Asia.
SARS-CoV-2 spike protein also harbors a novel sequence at the S1/S2 site susceptible to cleavage by the host enzyme furin before the new viral particles, virions, exit the infected cell, rendering them “cocked and ready” to attack other cells. The unforeseen involvement of furin expedites viral entry by requiring another enzyme, TMPSS2, to make only one (S2’), rather than two cuts. The S1/S2 sequence, unique to SARS-CoV-2 among coronaviruses, is reminiscent of those seen in highly infectious influenza viruses.
A recent study shows that SARS-CoV-2, upon infecting cultured colon cells, hijacks a host protein, CK2, to put out finger-like projections, filopodia, that punch holes in nearby cells to fast-track virion transmission.
Another study has detected functionally critical changes in SARS-CoV-2 spike protein such that the RBD is most often in a “lying-down” state, a position designed to evade host immune surveillance.
These novel adaptations — elevated ACE2 binding affinity, furin cleavage of the S1/S2 site, spike RBD concealment and filopodia-mediated virion transmission — permit SARS-CoV-2 to maintain competent cell entry while evading host immune responses. Together, the adaptations may underlie COVID-19’s nightmare for public health providers — its stealth transmission. Hitting the sweet spot for infectious pathogens, the disease can be deadly but many of those infected have no or only mild symptoms. In those with symptoms, live virus is often shed before symptoms appear, thereby hampering both effective quarantine of infected cases and contact tracing of exposed persons.
The ability of SARS-CoV-2 to usurp host furin to cleave its spike protein is troubling, because the enzyme is readily abundant in the respiratory system, contributing to the disease’s three key red flags (fever; deep, dry cough and shortness of breath). Furin is also found in the cardiovascular system, gut, kidneys and liver, each of which can be injured in severe cases and sometimes lead to whole-body failure.
Another worrisome feature of SARS-CoV-2 is its tendency to recombine its RNA with that of another virus during co-infection. This error-prone mechanism occurs when the copying enzyme, RNA polymerase, jumps from one to another virus’s genome during replication, potentially producing more virulent hybrid versions. The likelihood of this happening is highest during the flu season, underscoring the importance of large-scale flu vaccination, particularly for persons at greatest COVID-19 risk -— the elderly and those with underlying immune-compromising conditions.
RNA viruses are notorious for making errors when replicating their genomes. The infidelity is greatly reduced, however, in SARS-CoV-2 by a proof-reading enzyme that corrects mistakes made during RNA replication. The existence of this error-correction mechanism has practical implications, explaining why the SARS-CoV-2 genome has remained stable during the pandemic. Human viruses typically evolve to a more benign state and fizzle out. This seems unlikely for SARS-CoV-2, as neither the transmissabiliy nor the severity of COVID-19 has changed notably thus far.
Basic research into SARS-CoV-2 has progressed at lightning speed, but much remains to be clarified. Greater understanding of the complex mechanisms mediating cell entry, genome replication and host immune avoidance can inform drug therapies and vaccination developments, the ultimate strategies to effectively fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
Malcolm Paterson, PhD (retired molecular oncologist) is adjunct professor, Biology, IKBSAS with the University of British Columbia Okanagan.