Chef Darin Paterson of Bogner's Restaurant fame holds up some lobsters, featured on the menu of the Rotary Club of Penticton's annual Lobster Fest fundraiser, Saturday at Bogner's.
Due to COVID-19, the event took on a new look with the theme of Lobster on the Run where ticket holders went through a drive-thru format to pick up their dinner.
Rotarians were hard at work volunteering at the event which this year was a complete sell out, even without it being a traditional sit-down event. An auction and 50-50 were held online.