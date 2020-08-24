During these difficult times, many people are feeling anxious about the uncertainty of COVID-19 and their health. For others, it was the wildfires burning in our community or world news and events.
It can all become a little overwhelming.
The Canadian Mental Health Association offers a range of free resources to help adults who are feeling low, mild to moderately depressed, anxious, worried or stressed.
“Bounce Back” is a free program from the CMHA that offers information materials and videos that you can work through at your own pace. There’s also a 20-session module that covers a range of topics and offers practical tips for stronger mental health.
You can customize the offerings to your liking or, if you need extra support, you can access a trained “Bounce Back” coach who is available for six phone sessions over three to six months.
The “Bounce Back” program and learning materials are designed to help you manage your mood, enjoy better sleep, build confidence, increase your activity level, build relationships, plan for the future and improve problem solving.
There are workbooks, activities and videos in English, French, Farsi, Cantonese, Mandarin and Punjabi.
To find out if “Bounce Back” is right for you or someone you care about, call their office, toll free, at 1-866-639-0522. You can also email the program at: bounceback@cmha.bc.ca and you can find more information or register for the program online at https://bouncebackbc.ca/