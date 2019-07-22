An outdoor kitchen, no matter how primitive or slick, is paramount during the summer. The only indoor devices I’ll engage at this time of year is a blender or food processor – used only to expedite al fresco mealtime pleasures – and the other is the salad bowl.
Multiple salads take precedence during the summer months; one with grains highlighted with lots of lemon, fresh herbs and raw seasonal vegetables, and another celebrating big leafy greens. But when even chewing seems like a chore, I turn to the blender and cold soups to enliven my palate and save the day.
The tomato-based classic, gazpacho, celebrates summer with fresh ripe tomatoes, cucumbers and green and red peppers, maybe a zip of jalapeno, all whizzed up in the blender with a fragrant hit of olive oil and sherry vinegar. The common Spanish repast makes a refreshing first course before a barbecue cookout. Think of it as V8 juice on steroids – bold and nutritious.
There are other forms of this cool customer, and in Spain, a decadent white version of cream and ground Marcona almonds is also served.
The French too partake in a chilled elixir called Vichyssoise of cooked and pureed leeks, potatoes and cream. And the classic green pea with mint is welcome any time of the year.
Here at home, locally grown English cucumbers are in abundance right now and cold soups are the order of my day. Beyond gazpacho, I’ve tried a soothing cucumber and buttermilk soup, and another using ripe avocadoes and lemon with cucumbers, the latter garnished with a medley of diced avocado, tomato and cucumber. Zingy tomatillos are also wonderful whizzed up with them along with a chile poblano for extra green heft and seasoned with a hit of fruity vinegar and chopped cilantro.
All of them have made for a lovely lunch course served with crusty baguette from Petrasek Bakery.
We’ve all heard of and enjoyed cold beet borscht, with just a touch of dill and sour cream, but don’t overlook the Golden beet varieties currently coming on strong at the Penticton Farmers' Market. They’re milder and sweeter and low in geosim, the chemical that gives beets that fresh soil scent and, some say, metallic flavour. Give them a star turn in golden beet borscht with vegetable stock and pureed with goat cheese. A garnish of crème fraiche or sour cream just before serving, along with a flourish of fresh herbs, would be most welcome. Yogurt or even plant-based cheese can always be substituted for the dairy.
Beyond lunch and thinking outside the soup bowl you can take these savoury smoothies into the evening hours.
For example, gazpacho served in shot glasses makes a wonderful appetizer, especially for a crowd, with the optional addition of vodka or silver tequila. Martini glasses are also a vessel for a sit-down first course, or use any type of shallow bowl or glass, even demitasse cups.
To take it up a notch, garnish each glass with a poached prawn, chopped Serrano ham, grated hardboiled egg, or a handful of fresh herbs such as basil or chives.
Whether in a glass or a bowl, with a skol or bon appétit, cold soups go down easy.
With fork and pen in hand, and a passion for culinary adventure, Shelora Sheldan, writer, cook and curious traveller, goes in search of the delectable.
