It’s possible for people with brain injury to regain intellectual activity, return to work and get their life back on track.
“The Brain Health Clinic is an innovative brain injury recovery program for persons with acquired brain injury (from a car accident, assault, sports, stroke or drug use) or persistent concussion (long-lasting symptoms after a blow to the head),” said Mona Hennenfent, CEO of Kelowna-based BrainTrust Canada.
“It’s an intensive cognitive program of months of full-time or part-time therapy, so individuals have to qualify, be motivated and put in the work.”
People with a brain injury who want to take part should first see if they might qualify at BrainTrustCanada.com.
Someone from BrainTrust will follow up with them if the program is a good fit.
Almost half of brain injuries that BrainTrust sees are caused by car accidents.
As such, patients may be able to access ICBC funding to take the clinic.
Other patients may qualify through other health benefits.
The new clinic is located at BrainTrust’s offices on Industrial Avenue and is run in conjunction with Vancouver-based ABI Wellness, which developed the pilot project at UBC Vancouver.
The clinic uses neuroplasticity therapy aimed at the frontal lobe of the brain, where decision-making happens.
Someone with a brain injury, even if the damage occurred years ago, can regain intellectual activity, such as knowing, perceiving, clearer thinking, reasoning and remembering, with the prescribed regime of problem-solving drills, physical and mindfulness exercises, meditation and counselling.
“The unique design of the Brain Health Clinic means program participants can see substantial improvement in processing speed, attention, concentration and cognitive flexibility,” said Hennenfent.
BrainTrust has a client base of 300.
“As a Kelowna physician experienced in assessing, diagnosing and providing supports for persons with acquired brain injury, I am excited to support the Brain Health Clinic,” said Dr. Matt Petrie.
“It is a new and innovative approach to helping persons with brain injury or persistent concussion regain lost cognitive, physical and emotional health.”
