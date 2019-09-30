With the bounty of fall harvest around us, it’s time to turn our attention back to the kitchen. Soul satisfying braises and baking, long-simmered stews, stocks, soups and sauces, all keep us warm and comforted.
A whole slew of seasonal ingredients can kick-start inspiration for heating up hearth and home: crisp apples and pears in crumbles and pies, sturdy greens such as kale and chard, hearty root vegetables and winter squash.
The array of squash varieties during Okanagan’s fall harvest is staggering. One just has to take a short road trip to the roadside stands in Keremeos to prove it.
From dark-green and orange-skinned acorn squash, butternut’s sweet and easy-to-peel flesh, delicata with its thick, edible skin, flavourful Cinderella (Rouge vif d'Etampes) to fun spaghetti squash that mimics noodles when you use a fork to release its cooked flesh from the skin. These are just a few examples.
When pairing squash with flavour components, I look to robust herbs, such as sage and rosemary, or the last of the mint in the garden. Warm spices, such as cinnamon and allspice, and strong flavourful cheeses, gruyere and aged cheddars are two, and perhaps a rich and nutty brown butter to finish.
Zucchini, the most versatile and prolific in the squash family, is still in abundance. I’ve enjoyed them since late spring, when the small and crunchy versions herald the season to come. A simple braise or sauté, or time on the grill – to an al dente finish with a bit of butter or olive oil – is best when the squash is small and dense, with some first-of-the-season herbs such as chives or tarragon to finish.
Zucchini, an Italian word, is considered a summer squash, and a fruit, and belongs to the species Cucurbita pepo. Like all squash, it originated in Mesoamerica but zucchini as a singular cultivar was developed in northern Italy in the second half of the 19th Century, a long while after the squash’s first European debut in the early 16th Century.
Known as courgette in French, zucchini are not only green but can be striped, deep yellow or orange. They might be considered a summer highlight but they’re still kicking around, albeit in a monstrous guise. The larger they get – and they get massive quickly – the more watery and daunting they become to use and consume. But there are solutions.
Instead of letting them go to waste, grate them into muffins and quick breads, or spiralized into “noodles” for a low-carb alternative to the real thing. Make them into “boats,” sliced lengthwise and stuffed with the addition of ground meats such as beef, lamb, chicken or turkey, onions, garlic and herbs. Or make it vegetarian with par-cooked rice or other grains, toasted nuts and tomato sauce, with or without cheese, baked until tender.
Sliced thick, they make a beautiful gratin, with cheese, butter and breadcrumbs, and layered in with sliced eggplant and potatoes, they add extra texture and nutrition when creating vegetarian moussaka.
When grating, those monsters exude a lot of water, so they should be drained and squeezed of as much liquid as possible before using.
Zucchini might have become a star in Italy, but it also became an integral ingredient in many Levantine countries including Turkey. It shines in both stews and stuffings but also in mucver, a type of pancake or fritter. I’ve enjoyed many versions of this wonderful snack, including one at Penticton’s new Elma restaurant.
I’ve adapted a recipe from late cookbook author and food columnist, Bert Greene that I use regularly in the fall. It’s given an herbaceous treatment with dill, mint and parsley along with two cheeses – feta and ricotta. It can easily be doubled or tripled if you’re in a catering mood, and I’ve used both yellow and green zucchini to equal success.
Just be forewarned, they are addictive and delicious. So, when life hands you zucchini, try these zucchini fritters!
Zucchini and Cheese Fritters
Yield: approximately 17 small fritters
1 pound zucchini, trimmed and grated, peel only if the skin is tough
3 tablespoons crumbled feta cheese
3 tablespoons ricotta
3 tablespoons finely chopped dill
3 tablespoons finely chopped mint
2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh parsley
1 teaspoon salt, or to taste
freshly ground black pepper to taste
1 egg, lightly beaten
1/2 cup flour
Oil for frying
Place grated zucchini in a colander and lightly sprinkle with salt. Let stand 20 minutes. Gently press the zucchini with your hands to remove the excess liquid. Place zucchini in large bowl and combine with the two cheeses, dill, mint, parsley, salt and pepper. Add the egg and flour and mix thoroughly.
Heat 3/4 inch of oil in a heavy skillet until hot but not smoking. Drop rounded tablespoons of the mixture, a few at a time, into the oil. Flatten slightly. Fry until golden, two to three minutes per side. Drain on paper towels. Sprinkle with salt, if needed, before serving. Serve with thick yogurt, or a yogurt-based dip such as tzatziki.
