I collect stamps. There, I admitted it in public.
Yes, I ski, bike, garden, and have an interest in cars and woodworking. But the stamp hobby has followed me from childhood, when it was a great way to spend time with my Dad. Now it has survived the working years, my own children, and all of life’s changes.
My “Traveller” stamp album began my collecting; Aden to Zanzibar was the index. How amazing it was to visit Zanzibar and meet the people and
explore. Sadly Aden (now in war-torn Yemen) is off my list, but it does make me more interested in present day news.
Our country too has amazing places to visit. Look no further than Canada Post’s recent “Far and Wide” stamp
series. The Iles de la Madeleine off the coast of Prince Edward Island and Quebec would be fascinating to see. The same series has a great view of our own Kootenay National Park.
Stamps reflect history — good and bad. This year the 110th anniversary of scouting in Penticton is being celebrated in September. I have a stamp from the Boer War Siege of Mafeking, where Lord Baden-Powell first trained cadets as early “Boy Scouts.”
Wikipedia has a great page about this fascinating time, when home-made stamps were created, picturing “BP”, or a cadet leader on a bicycle. I enjoy
collecting stamps of “dead countries” — entities that have passed out of existence. We now have the Czech Republic and Slovakia replacing Czechoslovakia, and a host of countries instead of the USSR.
Our NATO troops helped in Bosnia, which was once part of Yugoslavia. Ireland’s independence is seen in overprinted English stamps of 1922. Here in Canada we have the former colonies of British Columbia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island, all of which printed their own stamps before joining Canada. Our “first” Canadian stamps actually only represented Upper and Lower Canada. And the U.S. has those interesting stamps of “Confederacy.”
For those who are not historians, the world of stamps offers a variety of topics such as sports, trains, butterflies, artists, Christmas, space, maps, malaria, Shakespeare, propaganda, science fiction, cats, or the CFL.
Trivial Pursuit always stumped me on U.S. football great Knute Rockne, but he is on a stamp. So is Harry Potter and Captain James Kirk. And every Chinese New Year the animal of the year is featured on stamps of numerous countries. The possible collecting themes are endless.
This Christmas, a parcel arrived from my daughter. She had sent the amazing gift of my grand daughters; not the children literally, but Canada Post Picture Postage stamps carrying their images- how cool. Fun to use, and a great keepsake for a stamp collecting Grandpa. So you can collect your own family as well.
The local stamp club is an amazing bunch of collectors each with their own specialties. Their knowledge base amazes me, from the history depicted to a technical aspect like paper fluorescence. (yes, I needed a tutorial on that.). We greatly appreciate all the donors of stamp material we receive. It allows us to add to our collections while donating to charity; what a great recycling project. In turn, my collection will also go to charity.
Keep in touch with our column, or better, come and see us at a monthly meeting. We have lots of stamps (free even) to get you started.