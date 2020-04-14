Autograph dogs were popular with teenagers from the late 1940s until the 1960s. They were often used to record the signatures of classmates upon graduation. This example belonged to Pat de Boer, who attended Pen-Hi in the late 1950s and early 1960s. The names are those of her grades 9 and 10 classmates.
featured
Museum corner
- Penticton Museum and Archives/Special to The Herald
-
-
Most Popular
Articles
- Highways, ferries filled with long-weekend travellers despite requests to stay home
- Tickleberry's scoops up new concept
- Domestic dispute puts woman in hospital
- Penticton doctor has prescription for alcoholism
- Ironman adds 60 qualifying spots to Penticton race
- COLUMN: Stop smoking, anything and everything
- Quarantine can’t stop true love
- Charity bottle drive cashes in on closures
- Community encouraged to show heart
- Naramata pulls together as school goes virtual
Images
Videos
Upcoming Events
-
Apr 21
-
Apr 24
-
Apr 28
-
May 1
-
May 3
-
May 8
-
May 8
Latest News
- Museum corner
- Compost facility location getting the cold shoulder
- Mom of T-wolves star Karl-Anthony Towns dies from COVID-19
- More elderly die as Canada's COVID toll passes 800; economy could shrink 6.2%
- Ontario to extend state of emergency by 28 days as case total reaches 7,953
- Ribfest moves weekends to later in the year