Viticulturist Troy Osborne likes an early icewine grape harvest.
“Usually the grape harvest for icewine is around Christmas, so it’s hard to get people on holidays or with young families out to pick,” said Osborne, director of viticulture at Inniskillin Winery in Oliver.
“Now we can relax over Christmas because all 16 tonnes of the frozen Riesling grapes we’ll use for our 2019 icewine came off over the weekend.”
There was a short window of opportunity for harvesting grapes for icewine overnight Thursday, Friday and Saturday, depending on a vineyard’s location in the Okanagan.
In order to officially be called icewine, the grapes it contains have to be harvested at -8 C or colder.
For Inniskillin, that meant waiting until 8 p.m. Saturday for the mercury to dip to -8 C at its Whitetail Vineyard off Black Sage Road in Oliver.
“That vineyard is the highest-elevation one we have, and we deliberately planted Riesling there for icewine because it tends to be four degrees colder on average than the valley floor,” said Osborne.
But the Inniskillin crew didn’t spring into action right away at 8 p.m.
Osborne had them wait until 11 p.m., when the grapes were well and truly frozen.
The frenzy of harvesting on a timeline started and all 16 tonnes of solid grapes were off the vines by 2 a.m., quickly pressed while still frozen and fermentation started.
That way, the sugar content of the grapes, or brix, was maximized at 40 grams of sucrose in 100 grams of liquid.
The brix of grapes for dry table wines is typically 21 to 25.
Brix count for icewine is so important because the grape juice is meant to be concentrated and sugary to make a dessert wine elixir that, while sweet, is balance by refreshing natural acidity from the grape.
As such, icewine is a rare and coveted drink that can be sipped on its own as dessert or paired as a foil to strong cheeses.
Since icewine can only be made in wine regions that get cold winter temperatures, it’s that much more special. Wineries in California, Australia and South Africa certainly aren’t able to make icewines.
While icewine was first made in Germany and a handful of other European countries, Canada has become the leader in worldwide icewine production. It’s prized for both domestic and export sales.
The high cost of limited production and relying on finicky Mother Nature drives up the price of icewine.
Mount Boucherie Winery in West Kelowna sells its icewine for $40 for a 200-millilitre bottle.
“It’s our responsibility as a Canadian winery to make some icewine,” said Mount Boucherie winemaker Jeff Hundertmark with a laugh.
“We don’t do a lot of it, but it’s important for us to have it for people that visit the winery and want to taste it and buy it. We don’t do any exports.”
Over Thursday and Friday nights, the Mount Boucherie crew picked five tonnes of frozen Riesling grapes.
“The grapes were becoming a bit like raisins, so when they froze, the flavours were so concentrated,” said Hundertmark.
Since Okanagan winters can range from mild to frigid, the first -8 C temperatures of the season may hit in late October or not arrive until late January.
Therefore, a late-November or early-December icewine grape harvest is earlier than usual and much appreciated because fewer of the frozen grapes are lost to hungry birds, dehydration and falling to the ground.
Twenty Okanagan wineries registered with the B.C. Wine Authority for icewine harvest this year.
Mount Boucherie was the only one to pick overnight Thursday. Three wineries harvested overnight Friday, six overnight Saturday and five on Sunday.
Besides Inniskillin and Mount Boucherie, Bench 1775 and Red Rooster in Naramata, Quails’ Gate and Rollingdale in West Kelowna, Stag’s Hollow in Okanagan Falls, Stoneboat in Oliver, and Summerhill Pyramid and Sandhill in Kelowna also harvested grapes for icewine last week.
While Riesling is the traditional varietal for icewine as a nod to its German origins, the types of grapes — both white and red — used in the Okanagan runs the gamut from Viognier, Pinot Gris, Chardonnay, Gewurztraminer, Ehrenfelser, Pinot Blanc, Kerner, Semillon, Vidal, Optima and Oraniensteiner to Cabernet Franc, Pinot Noir, Cabernet Sauvignon, Zweigelt, Gamay Noir and Pinotage.
