Penticton’s greatest champion for community markets has died.
Laurel Burnham lost and lengthy and courageous battle with cancer, Tuesday morning.
Burnham is well known in the community for having managed the Downtown Penticton Association’s market for seven years and coordinating the city’s Canada Day events for 21 years.
More recently, she managed community markets in Naramata and Summerland, coordinated Seedy Saturdays, Fix-It Cafes and a large Christmas market at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.
“I have always loved the country fair, informal atmosphere of outdoor markets. I love the colour and sounds and car-free spaces where people can gather... not to mention the food,” she said in a 2017 interview with The Herald.
Her volunteer work extended to numerous recycling and environmental causes and she recently appeared on stage in a version of The Vagina Monologues to benefit the South Okanagan Women in Needs Society.
Born in New Westminster, she moved to Penticton in 1987 to set up Sun Village Lodge. She founded Penticton's first community garden.
She is survived by her husband Daryl. The couple has a blended family of three grown children.
