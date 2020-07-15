Editor’s note: This is part of our continuing series of articles highlighting some of the people involved in the Boy Scout movement, which is celebrating its 110th year of existence in our region. A celebration is planned for later in the year.
By GERRY LAMB
Special to The Herald
The Hatfield name has been prominent in the history of the South Okanagan for over a century.
As a boy newly arrived in Penticton, Harley Hatfield joined the Baden Powell Boy Scouts in 1913, just a few years after they were formed. He returned to Scouting as an adult volunteer, although records are skimpy prior to the 1940s and it is difficult to discern his earliest commitment.
In 1946, Hatfield emerged as the district commissioner for Scouting’s South Okanagan District. His task for the next five years was to assemble a team of experienced adult volunteers to train and assist new leaders and group committee members, as the Boy Scout movement was at the beginning of a period of rapid growth in the area.
During Hatfield’s tenure, the original Scout Troop became known as 1st Penticton. Around this time, 2nd Penticton and 3rd Penticton Groups were started. A second group in Summerland and a group in Kaleden were also added to the mix.
In 1953, Hatfield was instrumental in establishing a Rover Group in Penticton, a section in Scouting which was designed for the older youths and young adults. He served as advisor to these young adults for many years
In the mid-1960s, Scouting started a new program known as Venturers, for youth 14 years of age and older. There was a very strong outdoor component to this new group, and Hatfield happily introduced many Scouts and Venturers to the historic trails leading from the Lower Mainland to the Southern Interior.
Starting in 1967, Hatfield explored the Cascade Wilderness, seeking to rediscover and improve the Hudson’s Bay Company trails and the Okanagan Brigade Trails.
The trip from Tulameen to Hope took several days, and there were many Scout Troops who learned about history and life in the outdoors while accompanying Harley on these journeys. He used these outings as an opportunity to teach others to lead their own groups, always respectful of the area’s history and ecology.
These outings led to new adventures such as the time the 3rd Penticton Venturers traveled from Camp Boyle near Summerland, to Princeton and Tulameen, then over the Cascades to Hope. They proceeded from there by canoe and ferry, ending at the B.C./Yukon Scout Jamboree near Victoria. In his quiet way, Harley inspired people to be the best they could be.
During the 1970s, Hatfield continued to contribute to Scouting on the executive side by participation on both the South Okanagan District Council and the Interior Region Council.
Although there are no recollections of Harley ever wearing a Scout Leader’s uniform, his impact at the executive level was tremendous over many decades. In 1967 he was awarded Scouting’s Medal of Merit. This was followed by a 50-year Certificate of Appreciation in 1987. The Silver Acorn, one of Scouting’s highest honours for adult volunteers, was awarded in 1995.
As busy as he was in the other parts of his life, Hatfield always found time for the young people of his community.