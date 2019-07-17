OVERVIEW: The week begins with the powerful forces of the sun and Pluto opposing each other.
Ego clashes test the waters to see how far they can go before there is push back.
Rein in threats of violence or retaliation as the price could be high and results lower than expected. Consider those in the line of fire. Certain blockheaded individuals don’t seem to get the bigger picture.
The full moon eclipse alters situations or the positions of some of the players; endings likely. Protect home base, status or reputation as best you can.
Be calm and don’t let things escalate. Give emotions a chance to settle on all levels. The sorting becomes a bit of a process.
ARIES: A choice needs to be made between home, office or location. Position or career is affected.
TAURUS: Communication over distance is required to handle important matters for yourself or them.
GEMINI: Reach a settlement by careful negotiation with those having authority over the end results.
CANCER: You push your personal agenda while others have alternate ones. Its a teater totter now.
LEO: A lot goes on behind the scenes. Observe carefully before you make your play. It will matter.
VIRGO: Expand your contacts to those with more important influence. Situation needs tweaking.
LIBRA: Special arrangements give you choices that would affect your status or location. Pick one.
SCORPIO: Brainstorm with powerful individuals or select groups. Present the facts or evidence.
SAGITTARIUS: You have luck with home or property matters. Make deals that satisfy everyone.
CAPRICORN: Unite forces with those on the same page or who have the same goals as you do.
AQUARIUS: Be patient with those who block or oppose you. Rely on name recognition; it helps.
PISCES: Social connections become more important as you see what you all have in common.
Heather Zais is an Okanagan resident and astrologer. Email: heather_zais@telus.net
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.