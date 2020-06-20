Newspaper headlines from October, 1918 splashed the news: “Vancouver battles deadly Spanish flu — 522 cases were reported today.”
Hospitals were unable to accommodate the sick. The University of British Columbia served as an infirmary, 200 untrained women volunteered to care for the sick as trained doctors and nurses were scarce.
On Nov. 11, 1918, it was reported in Edmonton that 262 people had died in the span of three weeks.
On Dec. 31, another report indicated that a woman from Paris, Ont. attended a lecture one night and was found dead in bed the next morning by her roommate.
The word was out that the flu spreads as fast as trains carrying infected people.
The flu affected Canadians beginning in Spring 1918 through 1919 and Spring 1920. In all, 55,000 Canadians died from the Spanish flu. By comparison Canada had approximately 60,000 war dead.
Symptoms of the flu were drowsiness, headaches, muscular pains, delirium. The respiratory system is affected and it is highly contagious. Age did not seem to be a factor.
It became known as the “Spanish flu”
because the first public reports came from headlines in San Sebastian, Spain. Spain was a neutral country during the War and had nothing to lose with this report. To this day, we are still not sure as to where this virus originated. It may have come from 90,000 Chinese that were mobilized to work for the Allies on the Western Front during the First World War. This included digging ditches, unloading trains, laying tracks, building roads and repairing damaged tanks.
The flu seemed to have come to North America when the troops returned from the war. Newspapers and governments downplayed the illness. The cover-up and denial actually helped spread the virus. This was done to ensure that there would be sufficient personnel for the war effort. It was also an effort to maintain morale and not exhibit any area of weakness to the enemy. No wonder that at least 50% of the deaths were men and women under the age of 40.
The first U.S. casualty was at a military base in Kansas on March 11, 1918. Eventually, more U.S. soldiers died from the 1918 flu than were killed in battle. Evidence of the first major civilian outbreak in Canada began in Victoriaville, Quebec. Four-hundred students contracted the disease. One-in-six Canadians became infected by the flu.
Noting that there was a lack of medical record keeping in many places, it was estimated that 500 million people were infected worldwide. In fact, close to one-third of the world’s population of 1.8 billion people were affected by the flu.
A supposed “wonder drug” was used believing it was the cure. With the Bayer Aspirin trademark expiring in 1917, new efforts were made to use the aspirin. A number of companies rushed to produce an “aspirin.” The new aspirins were given in doses of 30 grams a day. The result was people were dying from “aspirin poisoning” as the doses were far too strong.
Many methods were deployed to combat the flu such as quarantines, masks, shut down of public places, avoiding shaking hands, staying indoors, prohibiting public gatherings, and isolating the sick.
A hundred years ago, peoples’ movements were by rail and steamship and today we are sometimes hours apart and sometimes just a few minutes.
No cure was ever found.
No vaccine has been effective.
The flu would run its course.
After the flu had run its course and the war was over, Canadians celebrated. It was as though a burden had been lifted. The Roaring Twenties were upon us. There was a new-found freedom and celebration.
Thanks to our present day health-care leaders who did their homework. They realized that in 1918-1920, the regions that closed public spaces had 50% fewer deaths and that physical distancing was crucial as were cleaning and sanitizing measures. It became clear that to communicate was superior to avoiding communication. Most governments and health groups today communicate on a daily basis.
A special thanks to the Provincial Health Officer for British Columbia, Dr. Bonnie Henry for guiding the province through our present pandemic. B.C. has been an example to the nation. Dr. Henry is a specialist in public health and preventive medicine and helped put together the Canada Pandemic Influenza Plan. The plea is to “open” carefully and with caution and not forsake the plan, which has been so successful. Let’s not lose what we learned from the Spanish flu.
The present pandemic is a community problem and requires community cooperation as Dr. Henry has so ably reiterated. We have learned that we need to work together like a team and to be helpful to one another.
We are in this together.
Penticton resident Walter Huebert is a retired teacher and school board trustee who previously wrote a weekly column in The Herald on Canadian history.