What is a friend? We seem to analyze the hell out of that word when dealing with our own lives, but throw out everything we have learned and generalize what the word means when dealing with dogs.
It has always amazed me how some people assume that a good dog will like every dog and person they meet. And somehow that is how we define a properly socialized animal.
I have always wondered why we as humans are allowed to not like some people and to avoid some social circles because we know we will never enjoy ourselves, but our dogs are not given that option. It is considered a personal strength and good development for people to be able to hang around a group you hate and be civil, but who decided that we should expect our dogs to do the same thing?
It is impossible for a dog to be friendly if they hate another dog and are frightened or feel uncomfortable around them. For some far-fetched reason a dog is not allowed to openly display they do not want to be around some dogs. We are told to force that dog to behave, be a friend or else it will be branded a bad dog or a dog that has social problems. Either way, we seem to have a stigma that a dog that does not have many friends and does not get along with everybody is an aggressive dog.
My dogs have friends, and that does not include every dog they meet. They have their good friends, human and dog alike, that they are excited to meet. Then they have people and dogs they don't know and have no intention of interacting with.
I encourage my dog to remain beside me and to leave that person or dog alone. I let my dog see I will not let that person or dog come near them. This action helps a dog to relax and be content, put up with the interaction I personally may have with the dog or person, and wait for me to continue our outing.
Dogs, just like people, have bad days and don't have any desire to achieve the perfection that we somehow bestow upon them. So when my dog is obviously having a bad day, and just wants to walk with me, be my dog, and not speak to anybody, I have no problem respecting that. I don't make them play with anyone, I don't force a cuddle or a wag, I just walk with them and let them be my dog.
Some days, I may be on an outing, and my dog is in a play-and-visit mood. That play and visit only happens when I give her permission to do so. I will see her do a little wiggle and a tail wag, but that is it. I know she is in a meet-my-friends mood and I let her play.
But dogs' friends, like our own, are not necessarily high in numbers. We have a few really good friends that we spend time with, and then there are acquaintances and there are those that you would really rather cross the street than meet. Dogs seem to follow the same thing. Dogs need quality, not quantity in their social circle.
Dogs don't need to be pushed into socializing, and are happier with a few good friends rather than a massive circle of dogs to socialize with. If your dog has no friends, try and find one, just one, that they can call their own and enjoy being with.
Then maybe look for another one. When your dog has even one or two good friends, they seem to calm more around other dogs and just pass them by.
For most, not only is a dog man's best friend, but a human can be a dog's best friend.
Cheri Kolstad is a certified dog behaviourist, dog groomer and trainer who lives in Penticton.