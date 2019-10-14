The meatball, that homey comfort-food classic, is loved the world over. Poetry has been written about the tasty morsel, and annual festivals celebrate its delicious spherical wonder.
It goes by many monikers: albondigas, bola-bola, keftedes, kofta, and polpetti, to name a few. It was born out of humble times, as a way to stretch a dollar, of making do with what was on hand. It became a wildly popular dish in the 1960s, showing up on every appetizer platter – think porcupine and Swedish meatballs – and in cans of Chef Boyardee.
In fact, people have been rolling and forming animal protein for millennia.
The earliest known Arabic cookbooks describe a dish of seasoned lamb rolled into orange-sized balls and glazed with egg yolk and saffron – which sounds amazing! The ancient Roman cookbook, “Apicius,” includes many meatball recipes, and Four Joy Meatballs, a Chinese recipe, dates back to the Qin dynasty (221 to 207 BC).
In Quebec, meatballs are the main component of a traditional dish called ragout de boulettes, consisting of ground pork, cinnamon, cloves and nutmeg simmered in a gravy thickened with toasted flour.
In England, they are called faggots, traditionally made with pig’s heart, liver, fatty belly meat, or bacon, all minced together with herbs and breadcrumbs.
A hardboiled egg is seen in meatballs in Mexico, and at many regional Chinese restaurants in Vancouver, the Shanghai Lion’s Head pork meatballs, mammoth in proportion, are stuffed with salted egg yolk.
In the cookbook “Jerusalem,” chef and author Yotam Ottolenghi includes several traditional versions of meatballs, and kofta, found in that city. The diverse recipes use lamb, beef or veal seasoned with chile, allspice, cinnamon, fresh herbs and baharat (Arabic for spice) blends.
The beauty of the ball is in its simplicity. Ground protein, be it pork, lamb, poultry, beef, veal – alone or in combination – wild game or seafood, is enhanced with herbs and spices, rolled and cooked. The protein can be stretched or bulked up, by adding a filler, be it milk-soaked bread or crumbs, partially cooked rice, lentils, ground chickpeas, chickpea flour, and an egg to bind it all together. The bonus is a lighter, more buoyant end result.
You can keep it simple or make it fancy, taking inspiration from the world’s spice market – preserved lemon, mint, oregano, toasted pine nuts, sundried tomatoes, traditional or improvised – you’re only limited by your imagination. They can be rolled small for the cocktail hour or for tapas, rolled large for the ultimate meatball sandwich, or served with pasta for a sturdy main course bathed in a rich tomato sauce. They can be baked, roasted, poached, smoked, pan-fried, deep fried or prepared sous vide. It’s that kind of adaptability that has given it such wide-ranging appeal, for both adults and children.
It’s on a regular menu rotation in my house, Mexican albondiga-style, using equal amounts of beef and pork mixed with ground cumin, garlic, onion and fresh bread crumbs, and poached in a tomato sauce spiked with smoky chipotles en adobo.
The Italian approach proves popular in the South Okanagan.
At Penticton’s Brodo Kitchen, chef Liam NcNulty takes cues from the polpetti for the ultimate meatball sandwich starting with milk-soaked breadcrumbs added to 100% beef. The mixture gets flavour kicks with toasted fennel, chilie flakes, fresh parsley and oregano, before being baked.
Four meatballs are served sandwiched between True Grain Bakery’s focaccia with a lemon-rosemary-scented goat cheese butter and a smoked-onion-and-Cannery-IPA aioli, before a smothering in a rich olive-and-caper tomato sauce. McNulty guilds the lily with the addition of a fried onion ring. Extra napkins are in order!
The pairing of meatballs with spaghetti began with Italian immigrants coming to America. The now Italian-American classic is very much alive at Villa Rosa, where veal and signature spices are the vehicle served over noodles with a rich tomato sauce.
Rustic Italian and Mediterranean influences inform the meatball recipe at Miradoro at Tinhorn Creek, where they’ve been a signature staple on the menu since opening their doors in 2011.
Chef Jeff Van Geest uses a mixture of ground pork, beef and prosciutto, made tender and buoyant with milk-soaked bread, eggs and ricotta along with a coveted blend of herbs and spices. Once baked, a trio of hearty meatballs are served on housemade focaccia at lunch, and as an appetizer at the dinner hour. Both presentations luxuriate in a rich San Marzano tomato sauce, topped with fresh arugula, a shower of parmesan and drizzle of peppery olive oil.
Making close to 12,000 spherical wonders a year, the popular dish carries deep significance for Van Geest. During the restaurant’s early days, the recipe was created by fellow chef and assistant Owen Lightly. With the untimely passing of the young chef in 2014, the dish remains as a delicious tribute.
With fork and pen in hand, and a passion for culinary adventure, Shelora Sheldan, writer, cook and curious traveller, goes in search of the delectable
