Staring blankly at the ingredients in my refrigerator, the urge to rip open a bag of something crispy and salty, as antidote, has been the dangling carrot more times than I’d care to admit. If you’re trying to rediscover the joy of cooking during this annus horribilis you are not alone.
To recharge, I’ve turned to chefs and cooks of our region for strategies and tips to get back to the stove. Learning something new, tweaking or reacquainting oneself with a technique can be key to unleashing culinary inspiration once again. Add in a willingness to experiment and make mistakes – these just might be the essential ingredients you’re missing right now.
Flavour Boosters – Chef AK Campbell, The Kitchen at Time Winery
“Acid, be it vinegar or citrus juice, used in small quantities, will enliven any soup, sauce, stew or other saucy and savoury dish. Do this at the final stage of seasoning, and use a teaspoonful to enhance the overall flavours. Make sure it’s something complementary to the dish you’re preparing. For example, add red wine vinegar to any recipe containing red wine such as French onion soup, beef bourguignon or coq au vin. A splash of lemon juice in creamy seafood chowder will cut through the richness of the cream and bring out the flavour of the seafood, or a bit of cider vinegar to a savoury dish with apples, like a roasted parsnip and apple soup. And plain white vinegar is a no-no. Keep it for cleaning, it’s not good for much else!”
Knife Skills – Chef Derek Ingram, Elma Restaurant
“Knife skills are one of the most important fundamentals of cooking, and you need a sharp knife. This is advice I will tell a home cook as well as any cook in a professional kitchen. I suggest you buy a knife that fits the job, looks nice, holds an edge and is easy to maintain. I recommend a Japanese-made knife. Make sure you use a proper grip and are conscious of your posture – it’s way too easy to daydream and slouch and this is where most cut fingers happen. To get better takes practice, and this being the colder months, I suggest soups would be a great place to start honing knife skills. Most of the time, you’ll be starting with a mirepoix, a mix of onions, carrots and celery. These are great practice vegetables. Pick your desired cut (dice, rounds, julienne) that you want in your finished soup and start cutting.”
All Things Funghi – Chef Jeff Van Geest, Miradoro at Tinhorn Creek
“The simplest way to prepare wild mushrooms from wetter regions or altitudes is to slice into large chunks and sauté on high heat in butter or olive oil. Water will release from them and they’ll be simmering more than sautéing. Cook until the water is almost reduced, pour them into a container and set aside. Wipe your pan dry, add more cooking fat and add shallot and/or garlic, cook until golden, deglaze with wine, sherry, brandy, port or marsala, add the mushrooms and cook until liquid evaporates and mushrooms get a bit of colour. Finish with fresh herbs or add cream and/or chicken stock to make a sauce – don’t forget to adjust seasoning.
Pine mushrooms hold less water and are best grilled or seared in thicker slices. Lobster mushrooms are more dry and dense and need lots of liquid and fat to braise.
We toss regular mushrooms in olive oil, sherry vinegar, salt and pepper and roast in a single layer on a sheet pan, served on our funghi pizza. And I love old school whole button mushrooms sautéed nice and slow. And never pay extra for criminis! The flavour is the same.”
Pickling – Chef Rob Ratcliffe, Restaurant at Poplar Grove Winery
“Any vinegar can be used when making a pickling liquid. My go-to ratio is three parts vinegar to two parts water to one part sugar. When using sweet vinegar like cider, for example, I cut the sugar by half. Instead of water you can use juice, wine or even soy sauce with a few caveats. When using juice cut your sugar in half. If using salty soy, adjust the ratio to 1.5 parts water to .5 part soy. For sugar, experiment with honey or brown sugar. When using soy sauce, I use brown sugar, honey or even palm sugar. Always bring the pickling liquid to a boil first to dissolve the sugar. Adding spices and letting them steep overnight is always a great idea. And let your boiled liquid always cool down before adding to berries, otherwise they’ll turn to mush!”
How to Sear – Chris Van Hooydonk – Chef/Proprietor, Backyard Farm
“To achieve perfect doneness, meats and fish need to “temper” outside of the fridge to take the chill off. For a beautiful crust, make sure to dry your fish or meat thoroughly before searing. Chicken or duck is best seared with the skin on to promote moisture as the fat melts from searing.
“Keep seasoning simple: sea salt and pepper for meats and poultry, simply sea salt for fish. Be aware that any marinades and spice blends will burn under high heat searing.
“Make sure you heat your pan first – my favorite is a heavy-bottomed stainless steel pan – then add oil. Medium-high is my suggestion offering a bit more control. You want your protein to caramelize, not burn. Cook until you get a uniform crust, then flip and continue cooking until evenly browned. At this point, add a clove of garlic and a tablespoon of butter with a bay leaf and baste. Adding either fresh rosemary, sage or thyme incorporates beautiful flavours to seared meat. Lastly, allow your proteins to rest. Once you have finished cooking, allow meat or poultry to rest five to 10 minutes. This gives the protein strands an opportunity to relax, promoting tenderness. Since seafood doesn’t contain connective tissue, in the typical sense, it isn’t as necessary to let it rest prior to enjoying.”
This two-part column continues in the Nov. 17 print edition of The Herald.
——-
With fork and pen in hand, and a passion for culinary adventure, Shelora Sheldan, writer, cook and curious traveller, goes in search of the delectable adventure. This column usually appears every second Monday in The Herald.