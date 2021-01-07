Adults with Celiac disease who continue to experience symptoms while on a gluten-free diet may be able to participate in a new medical trial.
Okanagan Clinic Trials has joined a study testing a new drug that may provide relief from persistent symptoms.
Okanagan Clinical Trials is seeking volunteers 19 years of age or older, with a confirmed diagnosis of Celiac disease, and have been on a gluten-free diet for at least six months.
About 525 participants at over 100 sites across North America will participate in the study. Effects will be measured over a 30-week period and will not affect regular medical coverage. Participants are free to leave the research study at any time.
To learn more about the study or to determine if you are eligible to participate, visit okanaganclinictrials.com or call Okanagan Clinical Trials at 250-862-8141.