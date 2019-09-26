Several months ago, I had the privilege of looking through some of my cousin Charley Adam’s photographs. For many years, Charley and his late parents, E.L. “Slim” and Ettie (nee Clement) Adam, explored the local hills, often stopping to fish in our mountain lakes. Charley photographed some of the old buildings which he encountered during these wilderness forays... buildings generally ignored by others, and which no longer exist.
While looking through Charley’s collection, I came across two photographs which immediately caught my eye: derelict buildings and an overgrown orchard at Squally Point. Charley labelled these photographs as follows:
“Wildie’s [Wildy’s] at Squally Point. Walls were thick logs, boards and shingle outside, boards and burlap inside, a foot & a half thick. A cold wind blew off the lake sometimes.”
A description of Squally Point is on page 220 of the “Twelfth Report” (1948) of the Okanagan Historical Society:
“SQUALLY POINT; a rocky exposed point on the east side of Okanagan Lake at the great bend midway between Kelowna and the foot of the Lake. In a cave here, according to Indian Legend, the Lake’s great sea serpent N’ha-a-itk (afterwards christened “Ogopogo”) had its lair. Here, too, the monster once wrecked Chief Tinbasket and his family while on a visit from their home far down the Okanagan River. (F.M. Buckland). The light at the point was established in 1915; changed to a battery electric light in 1944.”
Not having previously heard of the Wildys or their secluded property, I resolved to remedy my lack of knowledge. I did not have long to wait, to begin my quest for information.
Shortly after beginning my research, I received an email (from a source which requests anonymity), providing a further glimpse into the Wildy property at Squally Point:
“I think it was back in the ’50s – Dad and I were on a riding club hike. We were about halfway to Penticton on this [east] side of the lake to an old homestead called “Wiley’s [Wildys’] Place.
“Long vacated it had the remains of an old orchard, house, fruit cellar etc. Apparently they had to leave the property because they were overrun with the rattle snake population. You could hear them under the broken floorboards. After we arrived we tied our horses up and went to investigate everything. Dad tied his horse, “Smoky” to a large log .... found a large dead snake and carried it on a stick over where we were tying up the horses. They spooked and pulled loose – most all ran up the hill. Dad’s horse “Smoky” dragging big log behind him. Everyone else was able to retrieve their mounts but Dad & I....”
Who were the Wildy’s, who chose to settle in such a remote location, endure Okanagan Lake’s strong winds, and deal with a large and healthy rattlesnake population?
The 1921 Canada Census (British Columbia, Yale County, South Okanagan) provides basic information:
• Frederick Charles Wildy, 55 years old, born in England, came to Canada in 1913, retired bricklayer.
• Elizabeth Wildy, 57 years old, born in England, came to Canada in 1913, no occupation.
Research indicates that Frederick Charles Wildy was born at St. Pancras, London, England on September 21, 1865, son of George and Ann Wildy. In 1896, he married Elizabeth Taylor, who was born at Littleport, Cambridgeshire, England, on September 11, 1863. Her parents were George and Susan Taylor. Frederick Wildy was a brick maker by trade.
Frederick and Elizabeth Wildy had no children, although they adopted their nephew, James Frederick Chapman. The 1901 England Census (London, Hampstead), lists James Frederick Chapman, age three years, living with his widowed mother, Annie Chapman (age 35 years), in the household of Frederick Charles and Elizabeth Wildy.
Ten years later, in the 1901 England Census, (Middlesex, Harrow on the Hill), James Frederick Chapman was again living with Frederick and Elizabeth Wildy; he was 14 years old, attending school, and nephew of the head of the household (Frederick Wildy).
James Frederick Chapman later took the surname “Wildy” and came to Canada, with his adoptive parents.
In 1913, Frederick and Elizabeth Wildy left England and came to Canada. They settled at Edmonton, Alta. On May 18, 1914, while living at Edmonton, Frederick and Elizabeth Wildy applied for 161 acres in Township 60, Range A, West of the 4th Meridian. Their land application indicated that three people were in the household, including an unidentified child.
War broke out in 1914. On Sept. 30, 1916, Frederick Charles Wildy, resident of Edmonton, signed up with the Canadian Expeditionary Forces. He gave his date of birth as “Sept. 1, 1873,” making him 43 years of age, instead his true age of 51 years old. Frederick Wildy would have been too old to enlist in the Canadian forces, and so he changed his birth date and subsequent age.
Frederick Wildy served with the Canadian Forces in France. At the end of the war, he returned to Canada. He and Elizabeth moved to the Okanagan, and took up their remote and challenging Squally Point property.
Why did Frederick and Elizabeth Wildy leave Alberta and settle at Squally Point? Access to Kelowna was by a rugged road or to Peachland by boat, across the often-treacherous waters of Okanagan Lake. Life at Squally Point would have been lonely, with few visitors. Growing conditions in that part of the Okanagan Valley are not ideal, requiring Herculean efforts to scratch out a living in the rocky soil, as the Wildys encouraged their small orchard to produce fruit crops.
I do not know how long Frederick and Elizabeth Wildy “stuck it out” at Squally Point. By 1933, they were living on “Wildy’s Ranch,” Trepanier Road, Peachland. When Frederick’s health failed, he moved to Kelowna where he briefly resided at the Mayfair Hotel.
Frederick Charles Wildy died in Kelowna on Sept. 3, 1933. He was 67 years old and had resided in British Columbia for 14 years. He was buried in the Kelowna Cemetery, where a Canadian military grave marker indicates his final resting place.
Elizabeth Wildy spent most her of her final years in Kelowna, although she resided with her son at New Westminster. While in New Westminster, Elizabeth applied for her late husband’s military pension benefits.
Elizabeth Wildy died in the Kelowna Hospital on Nov. 7, 1939, and was buried in the Kelowna Cemetery. Her grave is unmarked.
Anxious to learn more about Frederick and Elizabeth Wildy, I checked back issues of Kelowna’s weekly newspaper. Regrettably, I was unable to locate obituaries for these Squally Point pioneers. Their son, James Frederick Chapman Wildy, was not living in Kelowna and so he probably neglected to submit obituaries for his two parents.
James Frederick Chapman Wildy remained in British Columbia. In 1924, he married Elsie May Chilton and had a family. James Wildy died at New Westminster, BC in 1975, at the age of 77 years.
Attempts to contact Wildy family members were unsuccessful.
