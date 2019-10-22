Elora loves to jump on the trampoline, she is a master of the front flip and a soon to be master of the back flip with ambitions of bringing her talents to gymnastics.
With two younger siblings and two older, Elora likes being the middle child because she always has someone to play with. On the surface, Elora is a fun-loving kid with a knack for adventure. What's not on the surface is that she lives with type 1 diabetes.
As one of 33,000 children in Canada with T1D, the everyday challenges take their toll on Elora.
Her mom, Elizabeth, is no stranger to the sleepless nights, testing Elora’s blood sugar every few.
Living with T1D means solving a math equation with endless variables every time she eats and it’s walking a tightrope maintaining normal blood sugar levels without succumbing to the dangers of lows or highs.
Families can pay upwards of $10,000 a year to cover the costs of managing type 1.
To get Elora the best care, her community banded together and fundraised to pay for her new insulin pump which has given her a newfound freedom — a gesture Elora and her family are grateful for.
For over 40 years, JDRF has been a global leader in the search for an end to type 1 diabetes, through both research and advocacy.
Every year in Kelowna, JDRF hosts the Starlight Gala, presented by RBC, to raise much needed money to improve the lives of every person with type 1 and to curing this disease.
This year’s event, happening on Oct. 26 at the Kelowna Yacht Club, is already sold out and is poised to fly past its $100,000 goal.
Guests who donate at least $1,000 will be given a special, limited edition teddy bear. This year’s bear is dedicated to Elora.
Elora doesn't have to take multiple insulin injections every day anymore thanks to her insulin pump, and her mom can now monitor her nighttime blood sugars from her phone without getting out of bed thanks to Elora's continuous glucose monitor.
Both these devices were developed with funding from JDRF.
For more information on the Starlight Gala visit starlightgala.ca.
