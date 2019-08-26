VERNON — The Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Society will celebrate its 18th birthday on Saturday, Sept. 28 with a performance by Canadian jazz pianist/vocalist Michael Kaeshammer.
Kaeshammer’s recording career now spans 22 years and 12 albums with “Something New,” being his newest release.
His last record, 2016’s “No Filter,” was nominated for a 2018 Juno Award for Vocal Jazz Album of the Year, his eighth nomination (he has won twice).
A regular at Penticton's Dream Cafe for the past decade, Kaeshammer has also earned multiple Western Canadian Music Award nominations and awards.
Born in Germany, he grew up in B.C.
Tickets for are $40 for adults, $37 for seniors and $35 for students, available through Ticket Seller. Showtime is 7:30 p.m.
