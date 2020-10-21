Waste Reduction Week runs from Oct. 19-25 across Canada. The purpose of Waste Reduction Week is to raise awareness about the waste we create and the innovative solutions to deal with it.
Waste is a problem affecting everyone. Nationally, the federal government is moving forward with bans on single use plastics such as straws, plastic
six-pack rings and plastic bags. The federal government is also planning to reduce hard-to-recycle plastics and considering content requirements mandating the use of recycled materials.
For decades, the Province of B.C. has been leading the way on reducing waste. British Columbia is the only jurisdiction in North America with full extended producer responsibility. Businesses in B.C. that sell certain items are required to provide recycling programs at no additional cost. In B.C., almost all packaging, batteries, tires, electronics and medications have free residential recycling programs.
Across Canada, the majority of work on waste reduction falls to local governments. Regional districts and municipalities provide local services residents rely on such as curbside collection, recycling depots and landfills. Local governments support residents by providing education on the different reuse, recycling and safe disposal of everyday objects disposed of every day.
The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) and its member municipalities have been working to make it easier for residents to recycle. Landfills have shifted from burying garbage to also managing a variety of recycling depots. These depots provide residents with a convenient place to sort and place materials in one location.
Online, the RDOS has created the “My Schedule” and “What Goes Where?” web services. The My Schedule app allows you to check your curbside
collection schedule. You can also sign up for weekly collection reminders.
The What Goes Where? app allows you to search for hundreds of common items and learn the best way of recycling or disposing of those items. The web app also shows the closest recycling depot locations and links to more information.
The RDOS has also created a series of short videos explaining how to recycle and compost properly. These short YouTube videos show some common items collected from homes, and which items can go to local depots. Backyard composting is another great way to reduce waste. The video series offers tips on setting up and operating a compost bin.
Food waste and other compostables account for up to 40% of materials in garbage, by weight. The District of Summerland landfill and the RDOS landfill in Oliver are designing compost sites that will allow for the collection of residential food waste.
The RDOS is also considering a regional composting site for food waste, near the Campbell Mountain landfill in Penticton. You can learn more about this project and provide feedback by visiting: rdosregionalconnections.ca
For more information on recycling and safe disposal in your community, please contact the RDOS Solid Waste team at 250-490-4203 or info@rdos.bc.ca
——-
Karla Kozakevich is chair of the Regional District Okanagan Similkameen