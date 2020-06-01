Forty-seven years ago, a young man from Penticton died in a tragic automobile accident in England. This month a young graduating student from Pen-Hi will be recognized as the worthy recipient of an annual award in honour of Robert Gordon Halcrow.
How did this come about, and what does it mean?
Robert Halcrow grew up in an environment lacking some of the supports to which many of us are accustomed. His father was no longer in the picture, and his mother was trying to raise a family with limited resources. Scouting was a refuge for young Robert.
He thrived as a Wolf Cub and a Boy Scout, and achieved Queen’s Scout status. This was followed by a brief period as Assistant Scoutmaster. For many young people coming from broken homes, the Scouting program provided positive adult role models and encouragement to develop their potential.
Irwin Hobden, one of the adult Scouting volunteers at the time, was District Commissioner in the South Okanagan. Hobden took an active interest in Halcrow’s development, encouraging him to progress in the program and be involved in outdoor activities, including canoeing.
Hobden urged the young man to achieve his potential, to go to university after his high school graduation. Hobden even went so far as to co-sign loans for tuition at the University of Victoria so Robert could pursue his dreams. The loans were always repaid promptly, as Robert worked part-time jobs while inuniversity.
Upon receiving his Bachelor of Education Degree, Halcrow found short -term employment with the Prince George School District, leading a group of young people on a two-week canoe trip. When the trip was completed, he was offered a full-time position teaching in the District in September of that year.
Halcrow took advantage of the opportunity to take a vacation before starting the next stage of his young life. He travelled to England for a month. Two days after he arrived, while hitchhiking, he died in a motor vehicle accident.
Halcrow’s family did not have the
financial resources to bring his body home, nor could his Mother afford to
attend the funeral in England.
The worldwide brotherhood of Scouting stepped in. Through the efforts of Irwin Hobden, the BC/Yukon Scout Council, and Scouts Canada,
contact was made with Scouting in England and in particular the region of Hereford. Funeral services were held at the Anglican Church of Holy Trinity in Hereford. Sixty-five people attended the funeral, including an Honour Guard of English Boy Scouts. Funds were raised in Canada to have a gravestone erected where Halcrow was interred at the Hereford Cemetery, and the local Hereford Scouts pledged to ensure that the gravesite was kept tidy.
Back in Penticton, money was raised by Scouting, individuals and the Royal Canadian Legion to celebrate the special qualities of a young man through an annual award at the local high school. While academic excellence is important, the perseverance of Robert Halcrow, a young man who exemplified the strength of the human spirit, is highlighted.
This year, another young person will be recognized for meeting the Halcrow standards. The trophy will be presented to a Grade 12 student who is a positive role model to junior students, strives for academic achievement and has helped others overcome adversity or overcame adversity themselves.
So now you know. All communications through Scouting channels, with accompanying photos have recently been preserved in the Archives of the City of Penticton Museum, with gratitude to Irwin Hobden for keeping this story in our hearts.
Gerry Lamb is submitting articles in recognition of 110 years of scouting in the South Okanagan.