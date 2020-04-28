When the stay-at-home directive came down in March to help control the spread of COVID-19, Alice Unruh’s hectic weekly schedule came to a crashing halt.
Alice, who retired seven years ago, was singing with Musaic Vocal Ensemble each week, preparing and rehearsing music for multiple Easter services at her church, playing cards with neighbours in her apartment building, getting together for events with the Penticton Newcomers Club as well volunteering on a non-profit board and socializing with friends.
“How do you pick up the pieces when things come to a crashing halt?,” she asks. “I had the time to look at everything I was doing and ask myself, do I love it? I realized I love all of it.”
What Alice and many other seniors have realized is staying home is doable. There are different ways of doing things, including the use of new technology and a return to telephone calls to stay in touch with friends and loved ones.
Caryl and Warwick Parker, both in their mid-80s, have embraced technology to keep in touch with two Ontario-based daughters and grandchildren and to enjoy online church broadcasts, which helps connect them with familiar faces from their faith community.
“I’m new to Zoom,” Caryl enthuses. “Some days we don’t get dressed until later but I get dressed to be ready for Zoom meetings.”
She’s enjoyed getting to know this new technology.
“We’re being dragged into the 21st Century and it’s fun,” Caryl says. “I connected with my daughter on Facebook the other day and we were both a little surprised — neither of us use Facebook much.”
Caryl appreciates all the new ways people are connecting, including the Girl Guides. She has been involved with Girl Guides for an estimated 35 years, from when her daughters participated in Kamloops on through being a leader and now as a member of the Trefoil Guild of retired guide leaders, or as Caryl likes to call them, the grey-haired grannies.
While Caryl misses getting together with area guild members for their local projects and the group’s 150-participant national conference in Victoria earlier this month, she is pleased to know current Girl Guides are connecting using Zoom and other services for gatherings like in-home sleepovers using tents set up in living rooms.
Caryl also uses Zoom to join church-tea socials and other events, she joined a phone conference for a meeting with her Patient Voices Network colleagues and she finds she’s calling old friends she hasn’t been in touch with for a while. She even went a little more old school and wrote a letter to a cousin in Australia.
Alice Unruh agrees, it’s great that we have returned to the telephone to bridge the distance with old friends.
“I was updating my phone contacts and decided to reach out to some of them. It’s so easy to get too busy and really easy to lose contact. This is a great time to reconnect.
“There’s FaceTime and Messenger and all these ways to be in touch. I never thought I’d use these technologies. I have friends at the Coast that I see each year so we did a Zoom visit instead. It was wonderful.”
Alice says she misses seeing her Alberta-based family and grandchildren but it’s important they remain in touch and they do that regularly with short messages or a goofy picture.
Caryl and Warwick have local family to help with groceries and supplies but Caryl says their family back east won’t be able to visit this summer as planned which is disappointing since the grandchildren are getting older and will soon be taking on summer jobs and embarking on other activities.
She also cancelled a trip to Alaska planned for May, but she remains hopeful she’ll be able to travel to Portugal at some point and cross that one off her bucket list.
“I’ve done a lot of travel — I hitchhiked in Europe, rode a bike around the continent and worked in different places. I have no regrets,” Caryl says emphatically.
She also has tremendous optimism, hope and a positive attitude to carry her through these difficult times, likely born out of terrible circumstances. Caryl explains that several years ago, she and her husband were seriously injured in a car crash.
“Warwick was more seriously hurt,” she explains. The road back to health was long and very painful. “You just take it one day at a time. It does take a while but it works out.”
Good advice for our current times.
“I try to set a goal to do one thing a day — maybe clean a cupboard. I get such a sense of accomplishment when I do that. We’re self-isolating because we are immune compromised so we really appreciate weekly calls from the church and Rotary, banging the pots every night (in support of front-line workers) and waving to neighbours from the balcony when we do that.
“During the day, I read a book to take my mind off things and I do puzzles on the computer –— I probably spend more time on it than I should,” she laughs. “We really are doing fine.”
Alice is also approaching the stay-at-home order with the same optimism and happiness.
“I am so grateful to have this »opportunity to look at things in a new way. We are exploring different ways to make music, like using technology to record voices to create virtual choirs.”
Frances Chiasson, music director of the Musaic Vocal Ensemble, has sent members music to help with sight reading as well as vocal practice.
“Rather than being shut down, we find new ways and are looking at these great new opportunities.”
Alice and her partner, Gord Dawson, get out for regular walks and find that with more unscheduled time, Alice is able to play the piano while Gord renews his love of singing favourite tunes.
They are also gliding across the floor, dancing to the crooners and making up for the weeks where there weren’t enough hours in the day to dance.
“My faith has helped carry me,” Alice adds. “I look for something hopeful to think about every day. We need to have confidence in the best scientists who are working on this and in the end, all will be well.”