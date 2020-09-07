We all take for granted that our dogs are intelligent and understand life much more than any of us. I am not going to argue the point with anyone as it is not something that we can really answer. I do understand that like us, a dog needs to be taught how to be old.
This may seem like an obvious dilemma for a dog. But ponder the idea for a moment. We as humans, that can reason, understand that years have passed, have prepared for things that will change, such as our stamina, sleeping habits, eating preferences and agility.
I am not going to go up to the ski hill on my first outing of the year and hit a beautiful freestyle line that challenges me. I would probably see that line of bumps in front of me, beckoning me to take the chance, but know that I will not be able to accomplish a feat like that without weeks of preparation and conditioning. Something I would have jumped at 30 years ago, but not today.
But a dog does not have that same capability of reason that their bodies are getting older, a bit slower and the challenges need to be approached with maturity and caution. As a dog ages it jumps into life without considering consequences. That is where we need to teach our dogs to grow old.
I have been working hard at thinking of all aspects of this adventure for a dog and where we need to step in. One of those challenges is jumping. For a dog, as it ages, it can’t jump as high as what it is accustom to and will not know to decline an opportunity because it is more than they can handle. It's our job to dissuade a dog from taking jumps, on or off, if it is very possible that they can’t make it without hurting themselves.
Another consideration is running. I can see someone taking their dog on a jog or bicycle run, something they do frequently with their dog without considering they are aging. As a human we would take it for granted that a dog would refuse to run if they were not enjoying it. The dog only knows that they have always done the run, and they will continue doing the run when you ask them too.
If you throw a ball for them to chase, they will not stop chasing the ball if you keep throwing it. I am sure some people are thinking that they have seen their dog stop running or slow down considerably when they are tired.
And I realize that is right, except the dog is doing it not when they are tiring or feeling a bit achy, they are stopping or slowing because they hurt so much or are so exhausted they can't do it. A dog will continue to push themselves until they can't, not because they just don't feel like it. We seem to realize we can run a horse to death if pushed too hard, but don't understand we can run a dog until they are injured. We have to teach our dogs to be old.
If you know your dog is aging, don’t make them run as fast, or as long. Stop throwing the ball sooner, and consider at all times the conditions. A young dog can run in more challenging conditions than an old dog can. We seem to see a dog as old only when it is obviously old, but we don’t seem to respect an aging dog.
Temperature affects a dog, and I find most dogs do not want to be out in the weather that is very hot or extremely cold. An old dog seems even more stressed by temperatures. I am sure their systems are not as resilient to temperature change as they age. We have more sensitivity to the temperature around us, and I am sure they do too.
Be careful with any dog to curtail exercise after eating, but be very regimented when dealing with an older dog and their meals vs. exercise. Be certain they have rested and are ready for a walk which would be a good two hours after eating. They can get tummy problems if they aren't allowed to digest their food before going for their daily walks.
So teaching a dog to be old can include a few things such as waiting to jump until you are there to help them. Feed them when you have plenty of time to wait for their walk. No running around, fetching or being rowdy after a meal, just rest and relaxation.
Maybe retire the bicycle rides or if you want to go for a long ride, get something the dog can ride in for the majority of the ride and jog beside you for short stints. When the weather is too hot or cold, go to the door and feel the extreme temperatures and then go back inside.
Show that the dog walks don't have to happen when those conditions exist. Show them they can turn around and not go out just because they always did before. They don’t understand the change. Help both of you see the changes and have a healthier and happier dog for many years to come.
Cheri Kolstad is a certified dog behaviourist, dog groomer and trainer who lives in Penticton