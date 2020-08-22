An 11-week old German Shepherd puppy is training to be the Kelowna RCMP’s newest recruit. Nats arrived in Kelowna three weeks ago from the RCMP Police Dog Service Training Centre in Innisfail, Alta. He will be trained by a general duty officer in Kelowna. Canine recruits start their official training when they are 12 to 18 months old. Updates will be posted on the Kelowna RCMP Facebook and Twitter accounts.
