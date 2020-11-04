I have been involved with a few businesses that have decided to allow a therapy dog into the work area because of an enthusiastic employee who would really be pleased to supply the dog and take the major role in the responsibility to have the dog at work.
I am always elated to hear about businesses that embrace this proposal and I love helping them try to find the best way to accomplish it.
I have spoken at businesses about dogs; service and therapy, and have recently in the past months visited businesses that have adopted the therapy dog project and have invited a dog into their business to help employees and those visiting the business to have a more therapeutic day.
Having a therapy dog is a much different atmosphere from the idea of taking any dog to work and having it run around the office. I have found sometimes, even for me, a pet dog at the office has been more annoying as a visitor to the office rather than a warm feeling to see a canine coming to greet me.
There are some businesses I can’t visit because they have a dog freely roaming around and it will not leave me and my dog alone. Unfortunately for me, I just don’t frequent that business.
I had a group meeting with an office that is working towards having a therapy dog in their midst. I was pleased when I came through the front door and could see a sign had been put up that a dog was in the office and to please alert someone if they have problems with dogs or allergies. This told me the office was conscientious of their situation and that although it is their office, others may not feel comfortable with a dog walking around.
When I entered the front foyer there was no dog running up to greet me. I was able to take off my coat and get my dog situated. Places with dogs in their workplace have to consider that someone with a service dog may come in and that their dog may be a nuisance or detriment to that person.
In a short time the handler of the dog and the dog came to the front. The dog remained behind her and did not approach me at all. A strong indication they are trying their best to keep things under control.
A meeting of the minds was called and we began talking. One dog lay at my feet and the other dog lay at her handlers feet. I was not expecting the things that came up, which is why I felt compelled to pass on what I had learned.
“I am dressed for the office and I don’t appreciate the pawing and dog hair that seem to be taken for granted.” an employee pointed out. With winter coming on and clothing being more receptive to showing dog hair, I could anticipate that the problem would be escalating for all of them.
“The dog does not always wait to see if the person coming in the door is even interested in a greeting.” the receptionist commented.
“The dog paws for attention and has torn clothing and stockings in the process,” was the next issue brought up. I was almost thinking that the general atmosphere was the attempt to let the idea die slowly and the dog was going to be written off as a failure and asked to leave.
I stood there patiently and was working on what my response would be. The following conversation, from all of them, as they took turns speaking, gave me hope.
“We love the dog and she makes our day to have her here. We just need a solution that we are all willing to work on.” one person said in a summation of the conversation.
“I think it’s more our fault than anything and we need to learn how to manage a dog in the office to ensure it is safe and behaves.” Two people nodded their heads in agreement as the words were spoken.
I began coming up with solutions for the presentation of the dog, individual placement, commands that could be jointly followed and visual aids that would help the employees and the dog. As everyone realized they were on the same page with the problem and had the desire of finding solutions that maintained the dogs presence in an office that truly adored the presence of a therapy dog, the more relaxed and open everyone became.
I am impressed with the entire process of accepting the dog and trying out the idea of having a therapy dog at work. I was so pleased that nobody hated the idea, but truly wanted things to work out for everyone to be satisfied with their needs and concerns being addressed.
Although they recognised there were problems, everyone wanted to be a part of the solution. For them, I have great hopes and expectations that there will be a therapy dog in their workplace for years to come.
Cheri Kolstad is a certified dog behaviourist, dog groomer and trainer of dogs and trainers who lives in Penticton