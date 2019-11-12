OVERVIEW: Moods shift as many try to sort out how they really feel as they decide on what they really want.
Anyone planning actions against others should make sure they have official backing. Knee-jerk behaviour will be discredited and they could end up with egg on their faces.
It’s time to play cards close to the vest and hold meetings in private. The full moon in taurus highlights bullish energy as horns are locked or heads butted.
Some will say “where's the beef” when deals are being made. There can be shared benefits. Focus on stability near or far. Those with solid reputations take on leadership roles uniting others. Relationships begin or end.
ARIES: Go back over old agreements to make a better deal. It will be good for all those involved.
TAURUS: Associates will be useful sources of information as you catch up on what is going on.
GEMINI: Inside information gives you the heads up on important matters that need a decision.
CANCER: You present info or data that helps to explain where you are coming from. Compare.
LEO: You are lucky in most areas this week. The full moon shines positive light on your career.
VIRGO: Seek improvements or change to your home or living situation. Do some of it privately.
LIBRA: Organize power points that convince others to go along with your plans. They add to it.
SCORPIO: Your personal position is strengthened by those who are willing to stand up for you.
SAGITTARIUS: You can pull off a coup behind the scenes and this will boost your influence etc.
CAPRICORN: Private talks give you confidence to take the next step in your path going forward.
AQUARIUS: Your star is on the rise so take your rightful place. You have influential backing now.
PISCES: You can play the old shell game with those who think they do it better. You set the pace.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.