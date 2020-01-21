OVERVIEW: Being out the door too fast can cause delays or having to go back. Pause and do a recount.
Many will be trying to catch up. Some will be anxious to travel. Keep emotions contained until you can all get together in person.
Have things stabilized by midweek to allow time for adjustments to kick in before the end of the week.
Replace or upgrade equipment as well. Look at the bigger picture to see where gains can be made.
Keep romantic talks private until each knows what the other wants out of the relationship.
The new moon in the sign of aquarius brings humanitarian concerns forward where action can be taken to deal with them quicker.
ARIES: Check support you have by attending a closed door meeting or chat on a conference call.
TAURUS: Others will step up to the plate if you require them to. They just don’t want to interfere.
GEMINI: Be careful that important messages go thru the right channels or to those it was intended.
CANCER: Serious talks bring issues out where they can be handled or settled. Make arrangements.
LEO: Others look to you for reassurance of what is really going on and where they fit in with it all.
VIRGO: Keep emotional exchanges light and others will be willing to go the extra mile for you now.
LIBRA: Surprise contact causes a sudden change of plans. This could work out well for you too.
SCORPIO: Attend of be the one to arrange meetings to discuss things in person. Teach or learn.
SAGITTARIUS: Be the driving force or the one to step in where needed. Lay out alternate plans.
CAPRICORN: Sudden opportunity would require a decision about how much involvement is good.
AQUARIUS: Plan to visit new or unusual locations or sites. Give an analysis or opinion if asked to.
PISCES: Check with the needs of associates to see who will be on board with your agenda now.
