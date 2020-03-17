OVERVIEW: Consolidate data or messages so they can be viewed quickly. This is important to the end game. Discuss short cuts that can be cost saving measures when all is said and done. Those wishing to move on to other things should take their stuff and go. Sort out the emotional reasons for this after. Cross roads can’t be ignored once reached. Those being pushed by circumstances need to deal with the changes. Confinement is temporary in some cases as part of the transition process. Check rules or regulations for support. Meet up in person to see where everyone is headed. Secure a practical route in order to get to destinations on time.
ARIES: Step into a more open or leadership role. Others rely on your expertise, info or connections.
TAURUS: Handle long distance matters privately until you are able to talk about certain details now.
GEMINI: You speak out with the knowledge that those who count will stand by you now or later on.
CANCER: Formal or legal matters have an effect on your status, reputation of future path. Adjust.
LEO: Hold the line if others try to pull rank on you. The pecking order is shifting a bit. Role with it.
VIRGO: Avoid spending too much on what looks like an opportunity. Let this pass. Be more open.
LIBRA: Take care of pressing matters related to home or family. Navigate circumstances or move.
SCORPIO: What you say or do may seem as a command of sorts. Explain the reasons you give. .
SAGITTARIUS: Take care of papers or documents that will benefit you financially or in other ways.
CAPRICORN: Step into a role that suits your knowledge or experience. This calms others easily.
AQUARIUS:Meetings behind closed door bring important individuals together to compare notes.
PISCES: Present your ideas or plans in an unusual or entertaining manner. Others will enjoy this.