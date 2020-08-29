The Summerland Sunday Farmers and Crafters Market is on target for a successful first season.
Held each Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Summerland Arena parking lot at 8820 Jubilee Road East, the market is scheduled to continue through September.
The market replaces the Summerland Rotary Sunday Market which was located on Main Street and cancelled this year due to COVID-19 concerns.
Linda Van Alphen who had managed the Rotary-sponsored market spearheaded the formation of the new market which opened June 28.
“The response has been really good. We now get close to 500 customers in the four-hour period we’re open,” she said.
Numerous COVID-19 protocols are in place, including one-way pedestrian traffic, five metres between vendors and a limit of 50 customers at a time.
Reusable bags are permitted but customers must pack their own purchases.
The number of customers wearing masks has increased from only a few in late June to about three quarters now.
Melody Braconnier and Peggy Fusco greet customers with welcoming smiles and generous squirts of hand sanitizer as they come through the one entrance.
Entry to the market is restricted to the one site by yellow tape around the perimeter of the market.
“I love doing this. It’s so nice to meet people,” Braconnier said.
The number of vendors currently averages around 25.
They offer customers a wide selection of goods ranging from produce, plants and honey to photographs, jewellery, and scarves.
The Indian Food Truck is popular with hungry customers.
“Business has been great the whole season,” said Sylvia Griffioen, owner of Garnet Valley Lavender, who carries many types of lavender and other potted plants.
Lorraine Harris, who sells Avon products, also reported a good season.
“I like the circular arrangement of vendors here. The atmosphere is homier, and you can park right behind your stall,” Harris said.
Her opinion of vendor lay out is echoed by customer Jean Flebbe.
“I didn’t think I’d like the arrangement but now I love it,” Flebbe said.
“Business has been steady but not as busy as last year. I think the reason is that a lot of churches are not holding services. Many people would come by the market on Main Street after church,” said Bill Rabie who along with his wife, Jennifer, operate Summer Valley produce.
At the Fair Winds stand featuring produce, baked goods and preserves Hercules Gilman sharpened his customer relation skills in the absence of his grandmother and long-time market vendor Barbara Etter.
“It’s quieter this year, but the local people who do come out are excited,” said photographer Paula Cowen.
Customers at Sunday’s market could take away a free captain’s chair which had been used in the Summerland Curling Club’s lounge for a donation to the food bank or the club.
For more information, contact Linda Van Alphen by email at: vanalphensbc@gmail.com