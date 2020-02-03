Culinary trends come and go, but Italian cuisine never seems to fall out of favour.
Perhaps it’s the warm hospitality, the convivial aspect of family and friends gathered together to share a meal, or the passion that speaks to the simplicity of ingredients. Whichever it is, resistance seems futile.
The latest Italian concept poised with open arms is Pizzeria Tratto Napoletana, and it’s the latest establishment to grace the Westminster/Winnipeg corridor, fast becoming a food and drink mecca.
Co-owned by Christopher Royal, the pizzeria was in the works for some time. Royal is no stranger to the appeal of Italian cuisine. He brings 16 years of hospitality experience to the party, all of it learned in some of Vancouver's most storied Italian restaurants, from fine dining to casual rooms, from front to back of house, along with a finely tuned palate for Italian wines.
Moving to Penticton with his wife Melanie and two young sons four years ago, he recognized the potential of opening up something here and started to put out feelers while formulating a plan.
He first collaborated with the owners of Upper Bench Winery and Creamery, installing a gorgeous domed outdoor pizza oven after taking an intensive pizzaiolo course in San Francisco, where he learned the rigourous standards associated with true Neapolitan pizza.
He put to action the techniques and recipes at Upper Bench, formulating the perfect dough and invented a few signature pies, all the while making connections with local farmers, brewers, winemakers and pizza lovers.
Next came last year’s pop-up outdoor pizzeria, Pie Face, at JoieFarm Winery, where he further cemented his techniques and prowess with the pie, garnering a devoted following.
Looking for a suitable bricks and mortar location in downtown proved frustrating.
Plagued with setbacks and lack of support, he finally took things into his own hands and searched out the owners of yet another property he was interested in. Enter Italian-Canadian brothers Dom and Frank Morra. Not only did they own the building, they happen to own the successful Vancouver Neapolitan pizzeria, Via Tevere. And, by coincidence, they had expressed interest in opening up something similar here. The stars aligned and a partnership was born.
After extensive renovations to the cement-block industrial space, and menu collaboration, Tratto opened last November, hitting the ground running.
“We haven’t had a chance to catch our breath,” admits Royal, of their unexpected popularity that found line-ups out the door, and one evening running out of dough just an hour after opening.
For the moment, Royal has traded his pizzaiolo hat for hosting and running his restaurant, but still has a hand in making the dough every morning. (And rumour has it that Pie Face will pop-up again this summer.)
The 75-seat space is minimalist in décor and mimics the industrial feel of the building with a cement floor, metal chairs around blond wood tables and banquette seating along one wall. Big Edison bulbs hanging from plywood planks and gold-toned contemporary warehouse shades provide the lighting. Coveted seating along the bar overlooks the anchor of the space, an open kitchen with a domed, fire-breathing Marra Forni pizza oven.
This is ground zero for all the cooking, from roasting vegetables, to sauces and most importantly, where pizzas are cooked to order. In 90 seconds in the 820 degree F oven pies are produced with that classic characteristic bit of char on the edges, moist and chewy, rustic yet elegant.
The backbone to the pizza menu is, most importantly, the dough, a mix of OO and bread flours, a combination that Royal says yields, “a dough with better stretch,” and good chew, that’s fermented from between 24 and 48 hours.
It’s a one-size-fits-all kind of pie, between 12 and 13 inches in diameter, hand-formed and stretched to order, with some of the pizzaioli able to throw it up in the air with the greatest of ease. Who doesn’t like a bit of a show?
Choose from 15 styles of pies – some with tomato sauce, some without – with traditional favourites such as Margherita and Capricciosa to contemporary creations such as Royal’s Bee Sting, that finds local honey adding a delicate sweet note to toppings of gorgonzola, prosciutto, fior di latte and chilies. Under the “Sacrilege” section, two of their best sellers are the Hawaiian and double pepperoni.
Tratto’s moreish tomato sauce made from ripe San Marzano tomatoes is so pure and naturally sweet, I could drink it. Pizzas arrive at table, whole, with a pair of nifty pizza scissors for diners to snip slices as required.
On the appetizer menu, meatballs, given a lift with breadcrumbs and eggs, luxuriating in a robust tomato sauce, are a must. So too, the ricotta, sourced from Tanto Latte cheeserie in Salmon Arm, served warm with speckles of pink peppercorns and an anointing of fruity olive oil and a drizzle of honey. Warm pieces of house focaccia flecked with sea salt are used for digging in. (Tanto Latte also provides the kitchen with fior di latte and burrata).
The Caesar salad is another popular standout. Yes, it has anchovies, an essential background vocalist to the whole composition, dressed just enough, with croutons made with the same dough as the pizza – nice squares of chewiness providing textural foreplay – a real delight!
Specials written on the chalkboard add to the fun. There’s always a vegetable-forward dish, as well as polenta; theirs is a silky smooth version, holding up a medley of roasted vegetables done in the caponata-style, with zucchini, eggplant, tomato, sometimes fennel – a dish meant to reflect what’s in season.
Classic Italian cocktails kicks off the drinks list, followed by a wine list strong on Southern Italian varietals in red, white, rose and bubbly with an emphasis on quality and value, by the glass and bottle. B.C. choices from wine “friends” of Royal's and a good local and rotating craft beer list round out the choices.
Lunch service was recently rolled out with panini – choose from cured meats or roasted vegetables and cheese – meatballs show up on occasion on house baked bread, a selection of salads and a honed-down list of five of their best-selling pies. With so few outlets for table service in the city, this is a welcome and much needed addition.
The other backbone to Tratto is the staff, and service both front and back of house comes highly skilled and well-versed in the restaurant and wine industries, including a 10-year pizza veteran who trained alongside the Morra brothers in Vancouver. (Watching him expertly stretch and shape the pizza dough is mesmerizing.)
Each kitchen team member learns all the stations, starting from the multi-tasking garde manger to dough stretching to filling the pizzas before finally manning the pizza oven. And servers navigate both food and wine menus with warmth and aplomb, making all feel welcome and sated.
For a sweet finish, tiramisu – Italian for pick-me-up – stays true to its name. Creamy with mascarpone and soaked with caffeine, it puts a skip in your step. Other desserts include a classic lemon custard and a chocolate budino topped with chocolate meringue.
Tratto recently started opening Saturdays and Sundays at 3:30 p.m., in part to take the edge of the continuing 6 p.m. rush. And as the year unfolds from spring to summer, patio seating will open up to the street inviting for sunset fun.
The abundance of local produce will solidify Tratto’s Italian flavoured farm-to-table commitment. In short, a warm, comforting embrace that you can’t resist.
With fork and pen in hand, and a passion for culinary adventure, Shelora Sheldan, writer, cook and curious traveller, goes in search of the delectable.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.