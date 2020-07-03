Something for under the budgie
Jerry Seinfeld, in a recent comedy sketch, said “Why doesn’t the post office simply open my letters and email me the contents?” One muses if it has really come to that.
Indeed, for a non-tech guy like myself, I am amazed at how often I check my email, and how easy it is to default to e-notes for personal and business reasons. I have even taken to sending “Jacquie Lawson” ecards. I never thought that day would come.
Casting an eye back on history, one cannot help but see the similarities between this “electronic mail” revolution and the “postal reform” under which out beloved postage stamps were devised. There are so many parallels. Before then, there were lots of postal systems dating back to Roman times. In the modern era, the network set up by the south “German” family Thurn and Taxis is the most famous. Astonishingly, it began in the 1500’s.
Before 1840 in England, mail delivery was paid by recipient. Rates varied by distance and weight as well as geographical location within the Kingdom. And it could be expensive, with rates for a single letter possibly reaching the modern equivalent of $250. The system was very complex, leading to many errors. Lost revenue occurred as
people avoided paying on the receiving end; folks often hid themselves from the postman!.
The “postal Rreform” made two key changes. First, the letters were to be pre-paid by the sender and second, the delivery charge was to be uniform throughout the Kingdom. And it was also going to be really cheap.
At one penny, it was very affordable. To pay the charges, first an envelope was designed much like the more recent “aerogramme” that paid the tariff and allowed for the message. It proved cumbersome, so a “stamp” was designed.
This gummed token was affixed to the envelope and became the now famous “Penny Black,” named for its colour and price. It showed an effigy of the young Queen Victoria (an enduring design idea that is still seen on the contemporary “Machin” Queen Elizabeth II series.) Still, there were problems. The reform was promoted to Parliament as “revenue neutral” — eventually it was but that took 10 years. The black colour with a red cancellation proved an easy target for reuse and there were conspiracy theories about the gum poisoning the population. (Some things never change.)
There were no perforations so each stamp had to be cut off the sheet with scissors. (Perforations were introduced 14 years later.) The colour was changed to red and the cancellation to black. This transition lead to stamps being printed in red from “black plates” inadvertently creating a very collectable variety.
Interestingly, Britain never produced a stamp for Victoria’s husband Albert (as he had mixed popularity, being German) but Canada did, leaving us with the 6p and 10c “Consort” issues.
The postal reform caused a huge explosion in the use of the mail system and such was its popularity that it created its own market and lead to the development of the postcard, the picture postcard, the mourning card (to announce family deaths) and the Christmas card. In nine months of production, the post office produced and sold over 68 million Penny Blacks.
International mail remained very slow. Canadian mail bound for the UK had to be sent via eastern US ports in the winter, and a letter to New Zealand from England would take five months to reach its destination.
When my buddy was trapped in Rwanda with the outbreak of COVID-19, I was most grateful to be able to communicate via email. I did, however, put a wedding card in the mailbox for his daughter in order to celebrate the moment. Such are the hybrid times we find ourselves in.
So, Thank You to Sir Rowland Hill for his “Postal Reform”, and launching the fascinating hobby of stamp collecting.
Postage Paid is a recurring column penned collectively by the Penticton Stamp Club. This column was written by Chris Stabler.