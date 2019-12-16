It’s a fact.
Red wine increases blood flow and can warm you on a cold winter day.
Red wine also matches the darker, more broody mood of the season.
In moderation, it’s good for your heart health, lifts your spirits, is an affordable diversion and is as good an excuse as any to have family, friends, neighbours and co-workers over for a drink.
Plus, it’s the perfect match for the heartier fare we crave in the winter, from steak and stew to pasta in tomato sauce and pizza topped with spicy salami.
Last week, I featured 10 white wines to continue drinking through the winter.
So, it’s only fair red wine gets its due.
Here are 10 such worthy winter reds.
The Black Sage 2016 Shiraz ($33) from Oliver is everything you would expect in a big, bold, masculine red wine.
This is chewy Australian-style Shiraz (as opposed to the more subtle French-style Syrah, which is the same grape) with aromas and flavours of plum, blackberry, vanilla and toasty oak.
The Black Sage 2016 Zinfandel ($33) is also big and distinctive.
In keeping with the California style of Zin, Black Sage’s interpretation is juicy and jammy with a cherry-blueberry-vanilla-and-chocolate profile.
Tempranillo is a Spanish black-grape variety that we don’t see much of in the Okanagan.
However, Inniskillin in Oliver has created a winner with its 2017 Tempranillo ($30) – an full-bodied expression of cherry, blackberry and spicy oak.
Inniskillin Reserve Merlot 2016 ($29) is classic of the varietal with its smooth profile of plum, blackberry, vanilla and cocoa.
By blending Zinfandel and Shiraz, the Sunrock 2016 Illumina is meant to be bright, but bold, with a backbone of cherry, black currant and dark chocolate.
This is the kind of wine that will prompt you to venture out in the cold to wipe off the snow-covered barbecue to grill a steak as the perfect pairing.
Whenever I read that a red wine has aromas of bacon, roasted red peppers, black tea or mint, I’m a bit baffled.
But swirl the Fort Berens 2017 Cabernet Franc ($28) from Lillooet in your glass and stick your nose right in there to have a good sniff and you will, indeed, smell bacon, roasted red peppers, black tea and mint.
There are also beautiful fruit aromas and flavours of blackberry and black currant that make this screw-top Cab Franc an ideal stand-alone sipper or accompaniment to lamb or lasagna.
All these attributes also caught the taste buds of judges at the B.C. Lieutenant Governor’s Wine Awards, who awarded the Cab Franc a gold medal in October.
You’d think it would be hard to top such Cab Franc success.
But Fort Berens does it with its under-cork Reserve Cabernet Franc ($32), a smooth and premium bottling that serves up radiant blueberry, blackberry and violet flower backed by complex liquorice and earthy notes.
The Fort Berens 2017 Meritage ($26) is also complex with a streak of blackberry, fruitcake and cedar.
See, you really can pick up fruitcake and cedar aromas and flavours in a wine if you really sniff, concentrate and enjoy.
Yes, Uruguay, the tiny South American country tucked along the Atlantic Ocean between Argentina and Brazil, not only makes wine, but good wine.
Tannat may be a red wine grape originally from southwest France, but Uruguay has run with it and made Tannat its own.
As such, the Bodega Garzon Tannat Reserve 2016 ($25) is a rich, purple and juicy expression of plum and raspberry with delicate spice.
Bodega Garzon is also blending Tannat, thus the Cabernet-Tannat 2015 ($21), a 80% Cabernet Franc, 20% Tannat mix that hits all the right notes with an approachable plum-and-pepper profile.
The Bodega Garzon wines are imported by Vancouver-based Renaissance Wine Merchants and are available at most government liquor stores in the Okanagan and private stores such as Mission Liquor in Kelowna, Cask & Barrel in West Kelowna, Vernon Square and Riverside Liquor in Penticton.
Mountain wine festival
This wine festival event is one-of-a-kind.
Take the chairlift up to mountain-top Sunburst Lodge at Sun Peaks Ski Resort near Kamloops to nibble and imbibe at nine wine-and-food stations as part of the Oliver Osoyoos Winery Association’s Savour The Sun Mountain Wine Festival.
When finished you can ski down in the dark with a headlamp and a guide.
If skiing in the dark isn’t for you, the chairlift ride down is surreal too.
My wife, Kerry, and I took in the whole fest last weekend, which also included a friendly chef competition, wine-paired lunch at Mantles Restaurant in the Sun Peaks Grand hotel, Chardonnay and Cabernet Sauvignon tasting seminar, Uncork Your Senses food-and-wine tasting in the Grand ballroom and brunch the next day, also in the ballroom.
Some of the stand-out wines from the fest for Kerry and I included Lariana Viognier 2018, Maverick Ella Sparkling, Kismet 2018 Viognier-Roussanne and Covert Farms 2016 Cabernet Sauvignon.
Some of the stand out food included oysters on the half-shell, grilled prawns with spicy popcorn (yes, popcorn) and venison with cranberry sauce.
For Sun Peaks, it’s about exposing the resort to wine lovers, be it for skiing, snowboarding or snowshoeing or indoor pursuits such as snuggling in a sumptuous hotel room, dining, spa and shopping.
For the 42 wineries of the Oliver Osoyoos association, the fest is about exposing their wines to Sun Peaks guests, be they from the Kamloops area or tourists from across Canada and around the world.
The wineries of Oliver and Osoyoos are similarly spreading their wings with Uncork the Sun events in Calgary, Whistler’s Nita Lake Lodge and H Tasting Lounge in Vancouver’s Westin Bayshore Hotel.
By exposing wine drinkers to the quality wines of Oliver and Osoyoos, the wineries know many will buy more wine online, join wine clubs to purchase on a regular basis and visit wineries to tour, taste, buy and stay for a holiday to spend more on dining and hotel.
