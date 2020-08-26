Seniors eager to visit and enjoy community outings are finding the “Out & About” program is just what they need in these COVID-19 times.
“We have been modifying our program frequently as COVID precautions can change almost daily,” said Valerie Robertson, Out & About coordinator for OneSky Community Resources and the South Okanagan Seniors Wellness Society.
“The program is very busy and our seniors are very supportive and enjoying our outings.”
As September approaches, Robertson says the program has carefully planned a few out-of-town activities that are possible with masks, hand sanitation and limited numbers of participants.
On Thursday, Sept. 3, Robertson will be able to take 10 passengers in the program bus to the Kangaroo Farm in Kelowna for a visit and picnic. The $20 cost covers transportation and the entrance fee to the farm. Participants bring their own lunch.
On Thursday, Sept. 24, it’s off to the delightful Peachland Museum for a visit and picnic. The $15 covers transportation and admission to the museum. Bring your picnic lunch.
For folks staying closer to home, Out & About has a number of recurring weekly events that are proving to be particularly enjoyable.
“Our picnics have been very popular,” Robertson explains of the Tuesday and Friday gatherings. “The seniors love to get together to eat and visit. It’s a great alternative since restaurants aren’t an option for our larger groups at this time.”
The picnics in the park rotate between the Skaha Lake Gazebo, Okanagan Lake Park (east side of the Lakeside Resort), the Rose Garden adjacent to the S.S. Sicamous and Rotary Park (between the Peach and the lake on the west side of the Penticton Lakeside Resort).
Picnickers gather at noon, space their chairs six feet apart and enjoy a chit chat while they eat their lunch. The picnic runs until about 2 p.m.
Spending time in the garden is always a favourite in the bounty of the summer months so each Monday, Out & About hosts a garden social from 10:30 to noonish in the garden adjacent to the parking lot at Abbott Towers, located at 90 Abbott Street.
Everyone is welcome to join the conversation so bring a chair and enjoy a bit of time visiting in the garden.
For those who want to get moving, the weekly walking group continues on Wednesday mornings for an hour. The walks are along Okanagan Lake, Skaha Lake and up Forestbrook from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. For those who like to visit afterwards, there’s always someone who’d like to chat over coffee.
“During the COVID-19 restrictions, the South Okanagan Seniors Wellness Society staff and volunteers are following agency health policies in accordance with provincial health authorities,” Robertson added.
Masks are required on the bus and in
other situations. A mask will be provided if a participant does not have one. Social distancing is in place on the bus to and from events and at gatherings. Bus riders will be asked to use hand sanitizer when boarding the bus.
If you’re interested in any of the Out & About activities, it’s important to register early to avoid disappointment. Please register by calling the office at 250-487-7455 or email Valerie Robertson’s team at: info@seniorswellnesssociety.com
If you find you cannot attend an event as planned, please contact the office as soon as possible so someone on the waiting list can enjoy the outing instead.