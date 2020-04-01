Editor’s note: This is the second in a series of columns from the Penticton and District Stamp Club, members of which will take turns writing under the club’s name.
As we are all isolating ourselves from the world outside, have you given any thought to what is coming into your house potentially bringing the virus?
For centuries, even before the role of microbes in causing disease was understood, it has been recognized that contagion could be carried by objects and steps were taken to prevent it from happening, including treating the mail.
Many of the earliest treatments were undertaken to protect against plague, yellow fever, typhus, cholera and leprosy all of which were terrifying recurrent scourges. Sometimes the treatment was merely dousing the mail with water scented with herbs or flowers or dousing with vinegar, even though the watery treatment had a bad effect on the paper and ink.
Sometimes it involved heating it over a fire or with a hot iron. Fumigation with gas was the most common treatment. Various gases were tried and the corners of the envelopes were clipped off or the envelopes perforated to allow the gas to be forced through to the contents. Sulphur fumes were commonly used, but sulphur stained the paper and chlorine and formalin were found to be better.
Ironically, the diseases listed above are not transmissible on paper, as was determined in the late-19th and early-20th centuries. However, small pox is transmissible on paper surfaces and heat treatment, steaming, baking or ironing was used in the early twentieth century against it.
There were leper colonies on Molokai Island in Hawaii and Carville, Louisiana and mail from them was treated up to 1968 with sulphur dioxide and formaldehyde or by baking in ovens. A member of our local stamp club has such a treated envelope from Hawaii.
Even in recent times, the mail has been the object of concern. The souvenir envelopes taken on Apollo 11 to the moon were quarantined (but not fumigated) after they came back to earth. More seriously, in 2001 there were instances of anthrax contaminated mail being posted by terrorists and the United States postal service irradiated mail for a time.
So what about us today?
Should we be concerned about the mail, packages and newspapers being delivered to our doors? Both the Centre for Disease Control in the United States and the World Health Organization have said that there is negligible risk of COVID-19 being transmitted on mail and packages. But, if that’s not reassuring enough, you could iron or bake your mail (just remember that paper combusts at 230-degrees Celsius) since the virus is quite sensitive to heat. Home baking of mail was sometimes done during the influenza pandemic 100 years ago.