There’s never been a better year to see things clearly: committing to our best health should top our list of resolutions as we embark upon 2020 and embrace a new decade.
We are an aging population, and with that comes an array of health challenges. More than half of Canadians say they are concerned they may one day live with dementia; more than half a million already do. That number is expected to double in less than 15 years.
Dementia is not a normal part of the aging process, but age is a major risk factor in developing the disease. No matter our birthdays, knowing the facts can help us live healthier as we live longer.
January marks Alzheimer’s Awareness Month across the country. In this first in a three-column series, I’ll share facts, recommendations and research. Part 2 will feature a caregiver’s perspective, while the final instalment will be about a Kelowna man living with the disease.
What is Alzheimer’s disease?
Back in 1906, a German psychiatrist and neuropathologist named Dr. Alois Alzheimer was studying the brain tissue of a woman who had died of an unusual mental illness that included memory loss, language problems and unpredictable behavior. Abnormal clumps, now called amyloid plagues, along with tangled bundles, known as neurofibrillary or tangles, were prevalent throughout the woman’s brain, leading the doctor to identify the disease.
Alzheimer’s is the most common cause of dementia among older people. Dementia is a loss of cognitive functioning such that it interferes with a person’s ability to go about their daily life. In the early stages, people may be mildly affected and remain independent. As the disease progresses, however, they become dependent upon others for basic activities and eventually die of complications.
Plaque deposits damage brain cells at excessive levels and tangles, which interfere with vital processes, eventually killing off living cells.
A loss of connections between neurons in the brain also occurs. Since neurons deliver messages between parts of the brain and from the brain to muscles and organs, people with Alzheimer’s suffer memory loss, difficulty thinking and an inability to perform daily tasks.
Top 10 warning signs
Just as people are unique, so are the signs of dementia. While there is currently no cure for dementia, early diagnosis can help maintain quality of life longer. Some of the following from alzheimer.ca may also be part of treatable conditions. Consult your doctor if you experience these signs:
— memory loss that includes forgetting things often and difficulty retaining new information
— difficulty performing familiar tasks like preparing meals
— forgetting words or substituting words that don’t fit the context
— disorientation in time and space, like not knowing what day of the week it is or getting lost in a familiar place
— impaired judgment, such as not wearing boots in the snow or not recognizing medical problems that need attention
— problems with abstract thinking, like balancing bank accounts, understanding numbers and how devices operate
— misplacing things in strange places, like a dress in the refrigerator or jewelry in the sugar bowl
— changes in mood and behaviour, such as wildly swinging from easygoing to quick-tempered
— changes in personality, like behaving out of character or feeling paranoid
— loss of interest in friends, family and favourite activities.
What can I do to prevent Alzheimer’s?
There is no sure way to prevent dementia, but knowing the risk factors can help.
Diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity, smoking, depression, cognitive inactivity or low education, along with low physical activity, are all risk factors. Keeping our bodies and brains fit remains the number one thing we can do to prevent all diseases, but when it comes to dementia, there are some specific tips for brain health.
Stay physically active, don’t smoke or don’t drink excessively, and maintain healthy blood pressure and blood sugar, cholesterol and body weight. Eat a healthy diet, reduce stress and stay socially connected. Challenge your brain by learning new activities and languages and playing games. Protect what you’ve got by wearing a helmet for sports.
Get help and have hope
Dementia affects so many people, yet those affected report feeling alone. It doesn’t have to be that way.
The Alzheimer Society of B.C. (alzheimer.ca) is a welcoming organization offering support and education for those affected and their care partners at every stage of their journeys. First Link helps newly diagnosed people get help immediately. The helpline (1-800-936-6033) is also available in Cantonese, Mandarin and Punjabi.
The Alzheimer Society is a leading Canadian funder of research. Biomedical research focuses on genetic causes of Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias, how inflammation affects development of the disease, and the role of plaque deposits scattered throughout the brain.
The clock is ticking, but researchers around the world are racing to develop drugs that will slow and even stop the development of the disease by targeting specific brains changes. Meanwhile, better methods for accurate and earlier diagnosis include identifying biomedical markers in the blood or urine before symptoms arise and new ways of using neuroimaging, like brain scans.
An estimated 70,000 people are living with dementia in B.C., most of them in their communities. Alzheimer’s Awareness Month aims to encourage us to see the disease differently by “highlighting the humanity of people living with Alzheimer’s, educating the public so that judgment may become compassion and assumptions turned to understanding.”
For information in the Okanagan, contact the Kelowna office at 1664 Richter St., 250-860-0305. Help fund research by supporting Kelowna’s inaugural Breakfast to Remember on March 10 at the Coast Capri Hotel, presented by Valley Mitsubishi. For tickets, visit BreakfastToRemember.ca.
