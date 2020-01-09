Vernon’s museum will be closing for a week to make a few changes.
The museum will be closed Jan. 14-18.
Renovations will include moving exhibits, painting, lighting improvements and upgrading storage areas.
Volunteers are wanted to help with various tasks during the renovation week. Contact Gwyneth Evans by email at gwyn.evans@vernonmuseum.ca or call 250-550-3140.
The Greater Vernon Museum and Archives has been undergoing a lot of changes in the past half-year under new executive director Steve Fleck, including a staff shakeup and changes in hours.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.